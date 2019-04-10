Microsoft Veteran Shannon Murphy Joins GlobalMed as Chief Technology Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed, an international provider of virtual care solutions, today announced that Shannon Murphy has joined as Chief Technology Officer.

Murphy most recently served as Microsoft Corp.'s Director of Federal Health Solutions. During her 20+ years with Microsoft, she held multiple technology and clinical informatics leadership roles, including serving as the company's Federal Health Architect as well as Chief Technology Officer for Microsoft's Federal Health and Benefits Team. In addition to serving as the voice of health IT for Microsoft at the federal government level, Murphy was responsible for the technical leadership, solution architecture, and development of sustainable and repeatable business success across many different Federal customers.

To download a picture of Murphy, click here.

"We're thrilled to welcome Shannon aboard as our new CTO," said Joel E. Barthelemy, founder and CEO of GlobalMed, noting that the company's virtual care platform recently became available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace . "She has handled some of the largest and most difficult integration projects including those involving tactical systems, manned vehicle networks, and shipboard systems. She has put Active Directory everywhere from rural development offices for the USDA to the back of Humvees for the US Army, and even the bottom of the sea with MBARI."

Barthelemy added that Murphy's strong working relationships across Microsoft Corp. are an important value-add for GlobalMed, a Microsoft Gold Partner and one of the first Federal Independent Software Vendors (ISV) for Microsoft.

"She understands all sides of the equation," he said. "Azure, the larger Microsoft world, as well as payers, government entities, vendors, and the communities and providers who rely on Microsoft's technology to help deliver needed care and improve patients' lives."

Prior to her most recent positions, Murphy held multiple engineering and management roles during her 20+ years with Microsoft, is the recipient of over 25 different formal Microsoft awards and is a Navy Veteran.

"I had an unparalleled opportunity to change the world during my 23 years with Microsoft—and as CTO of GlobalMed, the opportunity to affect change is even more significant. Virtual care is the future of medicine, something that will touch and improve the lives of all patients, and I am delighted to be joining the GlobalMed team," Murphy said.

About GlobalMed®

GlobalMed powers the world's largest, most advanced virtual care programs by designing, manufacturing, and deploying fully integrated software and hardware solutions that remove the barriers of technology from the business of patient care. Providers are enabled with data capturing tools to deliver evidence-based treatment and improve patient outcomes while lowering costs. Providers looking for their own technology to manage capacity, save money, and deliver responsible medicine, will get all they need from one platform. Recognizing the importance of trust and consistency in healthcare, GlobalMed also offers white-label versions of their systems so that providers can self-brand their virtual care offerings to strengthen the patient relationship with their organization. GlobalMed is honored to be the telehealth provider to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Health Agency, and the White House. With over 15 million consults delivered in over 60 countries, its virtual care platform has the Authority to Operate (ATO) on U.S. Department of Defense networks with the highest level of security and supports a patient at any point in the continuum of care. Learn more at www.globalmed.com.

Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO, GlobalMed is proud to be a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB).

Media Contact

Marcia Rhodes

Amendola Communications

mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com / 480-664-8412 ext. 15

SOURCE GlobalMed

Related Links

http://www.globalmed.com

