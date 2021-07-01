Micross Components Acquires Semi Dice

ORLANDO, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components ("Micross" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-reliability microelectronic product and service solutions for aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial applications and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, announced the acquisition of Semi Dice, LLC ("Semi Dice"), a global provider of high-reliability die & wafer products and value-added services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Through its operating locations in Los Alamitos, CA and Norwich, UK, Semi Dice has focused on meeting the demanding needs of bare die users in the microelectronics industry through its services, which include distribution, die plating, pick and place, visual inspection, and wafer dicing, among others. Semi Dice has long-tenured and deeply entrenched relationships with top semiconductor manufacturers and broad experience servicing the stringent requirements of high-reliability customers in the aerospace, defense, energy, and medical industries.

Grant Behrman, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said: "We are pleased with this highly complementary add-on acquisition for Micross, which creates a market-leading provider of high-reliability die and wafer services. Semi Dice enhances Micross' breadth and quality of capabilities, adding end-of-life management services and bolstering the Company's presence in the medical end market. We look forward to supporting the combined company in capitalizing on its abundant growth opportunities ahead."

Vincent Buffa, Chairman & CEO of Micross, said: "The acquisition of Semi Dice further expands Micross' market-leading portfolio of high-reliability microelectronic solutions. Leveraging the capabilities of our existing portfolio of services, Semi Dice will be able to provide supply partners greater value in serving their complete program life cycle and operational needs, from bare die distribution to fully integrated packaged solutions. With the addition of Semi Dice, Micross will offer the most comprehensive portfolio of high-reliability die and wafer solutions and services across all key end markets."

Laura Margeson, Vice President & General Manager of Semi Dice, said: "We are excited to join the Micross family. Both companies share a long history in serving the expanding semiconductor needs of our ever-advancing world. Together, Micross and Semi Dice offer unmatched engineering and operational resources to provide our customers with greater value, through full turnkey capabilities with end-to-end microelectronic solutions."

Micross is a provider of mission-critical microelectronic component solutions for high-reliability markets. The company provides a wide range of high-reliability product and service solutions to customers, including Die & Wafer services, Component Modification Services, Advanced Interconnect Technology, Custom Packaging & Assembly, Electrical & Environmental Testing and others. In business for more than 40 years, Micross offers extensive capabilities that have reliably served customers in the Aerospace & Defense, Space, Medical and Industrial markets. Micross provides the sourcing, packaging, assembly, engineering, testing and logistics expertise needed to support applications throughout their entire program life cycles.

Semi Dice is a leading global wafer and bare die component supplier to the microelectronic industry, serving defense, aerospace, medical and high-reliability industrial end markets. Whether customer requirements are for generic devices or product-tested and supplied to source control drawings, Semi Dice can provide quick solutions. Each Semi Dice facility is staffed with fully-trained sales and technical personnel capable of supplying up-to-date information on product availability, component selection and product screening requirements. The corporate facility is equipped with ESD protected clean rooms, nitrogen stored inventory and complete technical libraries. Combined with strict AS9100 quality systems, Semi Dice's extensive inventory ensures quick delivery without compromise to quality. www.semidice.com

Based in New York City, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: defense and aerospace, healthcare services, and specialty manufacturing and distribution. The firm has raised $3.5 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its sixth fund. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

