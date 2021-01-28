MicroStrategy Launches Kyvos Connector for Massively Accelerated Analytics

LOS GATOS, California, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyvos Insights, a leading cloud and big data analytics company, announced that MicroStrategy has built and launched a new Kyvos gateway connector with its latest version MicroStrategy 2021.

This connector comes as the next step in Kyvos and MicroStrategy's partnership to help enterprises make the most out of their data and achieve instant business insights. Kyvos creates a BI acceleration layer directly on modern data platforms, allowing users to achieve instant, interactive, multi-dimensional analytics on data at massive scale on their MicroStrategy interface.

The Kyvos named connector will make it easy for end-users to connect and explore all their data using MicroStrategy dossiers, documents, and reports. It strengthens the integration between the two platforms, making it easier for enterprise users to analyze massive data volumes on modern data platforms.

Ajay Anand, Chief Product Officer at Kyvos Insights, stated, "MicroStrategy is a strategic partner for Kyvos, and together we're helping our customers to become truly data-driven with business intelligence at their fingertips. This connector is an excellent addition to our platforms' joint capabilities for delivering sub-second responses on billions of data rows."

Kyvos Insights is also a Platinum Sponsor at MicroStrategy World 2021, the first virtual global conference by MicroStrategy scheduled for February 3-4 for BI enthusiasts across the world.

They'll also be hosting a session on "Supercharging MicroStrategy on Billions of Rows with Kyvos Smart OLAP™," on February 3, 2020, at 12 PM EST. The session will showcase how businesses can deliver faster insights from ever-increasing amounts of data using MicroStrategy on Kyvos.

About Kyvos Insights

Kyvos is world's fastest BI acceleration platform that delivers instant insights on data at massive scale, both on the cloud and on-premise data lakes. Our breakthrough Smart OLAP™ technology revolutionizes analytics by enabling users to visualize, explore, and analyze trillions of rows of data with sub-second response times. With the mission to transform businesses through innovations in analytics, we continuously deliver solutions that let organizations take full advantage of modern data platforms. Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Kyvos Insights was formed by a team of veterans from Yahoo!, Impetus and Intellicus Technologies. For more information, visit us at www.kyvosinsights.com or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

