Microtel® by Wyndham and Wingate® by Wyndham Earn Top Spots Once Again in J.D. Power 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) brands Microtel® by Wyndham and Wingate® by Wyndham once again secured the highest guest-satisfaction ranking in the economy and midscale hotel segments, respectively, in the J.D. Power 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study.

Microtel has claimed the leading economy segment position 16 out of the last 18 years, earning more J.D. Power accolades than any other economy hotel brand. Wingate by Wyndham has earned the top midscale spot for five consecutive years. Wyndham brands represent the top two spots in economy and two of the top three spots in midscale, with Travelodge® by Wyndham earning the second spot for economy brands and La Quinta® by Wyndham also ranking among the top three midscale brands.

"Our mission to make hotel travel possible for all starts with brands that work for today's traveler," said Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "With Microtel and Wingate continuing to lead their segments year after year, along with multiple brands among the top five spots in the economy and midscale rankings, we're showing travelers that quality accommodations and great experiences are attainable at every price point."

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company, has a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the hotel industry, where its hotel brands represent more than one of every three brands within those segments in the United States.

Determined by hotel travelers, the J.D. Power Guest Satisfaction Index Survey measures seven key experience factors on a 1,000 point scale: reservation; arrival/departure; guest room; food and beverage; services and amenities; hotel facilities; and cost and fees.

Microtel by Wyndham

Microtel scored a total of 797 points within the economy segment. Consistently over-delivering on both guest and owner expectations, Microtel is the only all new-construction hotel in the economy segment. Earlier this year, the brand launched a new prototype that is designed to increase development efficiencies and elevates its look through sleek design.

Wingate by Wyndham

Wingate scored a total of 846 points, 36 points above the segment average. This marks the sixth total top ranking in the midscale segment for the brand, which has ranked in the top spot consecutively for the last five years. With approximately 165 hotels in North America, Wingate takes pride in providing travelers with everything they need to stay connected, on-schedule, productive and ready for whatever challenge comes next.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 817,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 77 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

