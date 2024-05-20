Microwave Transmission Market Declined 8 Percent in 1Q 2024, According to Dell'Oro Group

Mobile Backhaul Led the Decline

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, point-to-point Microwave Transmission equipment revenue declined 8 percent year-over-year in the first quarter of 2024. The market contraction was mostly due to a rapid deceleration in mobile radio deployments in the quarter.

"This was a tough quarter for the microwave transmission equipment market," stated Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "The market slowdown occurred across multiple geographies with only two regions posting a positive year-over-year growth rate. Those regions were North America and the Middle East and Africa. As a result of the sharp slowdown in mobile networks, we lowered our full year 2024 outlook to only a one percent growth rate. We continue to believe the market environment will strengthen as the year unfolds, but the first half of 2024 is now projected to be much weaker than we initially anticipated," added Yu.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2024 Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report:

The Microwave Transmission market declined year-over-year in 1Q 2024, driven by less demand for Mobile Backhaul. Revenue associated with Mobile Backhaul declined 11 percent year-over-year in the quarter.

Among the major regions for microwave installations for wireless backhaul, India had the steepest decline, shrinking by 50 percent compared to the year-ago quarter.

had the steepest decline, shrinking by 50 percent compared to the year-ago quarter. Four vendors (Aviat, Ceragon, Huawei, and ZTE) accomplished to increase their revenue in 1Q 2024 compared to the same period last year. Aviat and Ceragon benefited from acquisitions that closed at the end of 2023.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, ports/radio transceivers shipped, and average selling prices by capacities (low, high, and E/V Band). The report tracks point-to-point TDM, Packet, and Hybrid Microwave as well as full indoor and full outdoor unit configurations. To purchase this report, please contact [email protected]

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group