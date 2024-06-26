MiCTA Selects Lightpath as an Approved Vendor for Connectivity Services

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiCTA, a national, non-profit group purchasing organization located in Saginaw, MI, has named Lightpath as an approved vendor for its Internet, Ethernet, Wavelengths, Dark Fiber, Private Networks, Voice, and all of the company's managed service offerings. The Master Service Agreement will enable MiCTA members to purchase Lightpath's services at a discount.

"MiCTA is pleased to welcome Lightpath as an Approved MiCTA vendor," stated Tim von Hoff, Chief Operating Officer of MiCTA. "A volunteer committee selected Lightpath through a highly competitive screening process to provide an array of the highest quality communications services to its members."

"For more than three decades, Lightpath has served as a fiber connectivity provider-of-choice in some of the most robust and demanding markets in the country," stated Doug Turtz, Chief Revenue Officer of Lightpath. "Our customers in the education, government, and healthcare sectors come to us for solutions that solve some of the most challenging connectivity needs. We are gratified to be able to bring these solutions to MiCTA members."

Lightpath's proposal was selected as part of MiCTA's rigorous RFP process, which evaluates products and services on behalf of its nationwide membership. MiCTA's master service agreements deliver substantial cost savings to its members and eliminate the need for MiCTA members to conduct their own expensive and time-consuming individual RFPs.

MiCTA membership is limited to public sector and nonprofit organizations. Lightpath excels in relationships with such organizations, including educational institutions, government agencies, and healthcare organizations.

To learn more about Lightpath's connectivity solutions, visit Lightpathfiber.com

About MiCTA

MiCTA, located at 4805 Towne Centre, Suite 100 in Saginaw, MI, represents thousands of higher education, K-12, healthcare, library, governmental and charitable entities. Nationally, MiCTA seeks to resolve common voice, video and data issues, provide helpful information, participate in legislative and regulatory telecommunications advocacy, and negotiate discounted purchase contracts for telecommunications and technology services for its members. Please visit the MiCTA Web site, http://www.mictatech.org.

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Lightpath is jointly owned by Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

Learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations: lightpathfiber.com . Stay connected with Lightpath on LinkedIn and YouTube .

