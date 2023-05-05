Mid-Kansas Community Action Program Welcomes Bambi Parker as Executive Director

Extensive Search and Recruitment Process Led by Envision Consulting

AUGUSTA, Kan., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-Kansas Community Action Program, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting poverty and homelessness, recently announced that Bambi Parker will be their new Executive Director, effective April 24th, 2023.

Bambi Parker, Executive Director

A Business Administration graduate of Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Ms. Parker has been working in the nonprofit sector for more than 10 years. A passionate advocate for those experiencing poverty and homelessness, she most recently served for 8 years as Executive Director of Stepping Stone Shelter in Southwest Kansas. While there she designed and implemented the Pathway to Success program that better served residents experiencing homelessness in her community, decreasing homeless rates by 25% under her leadership.

"Bambi truly believes that the poverty/homeless community is deeply misunderstood by society and works diligently to bring knowledge and understanding to communities in the hopes that each community will become stronger together in fighting against poverty and homelessness," said outgoing Mid-Kansas CAP Executive Director, Joyce Stockham. "Bambi has served on many Boards and volunteered within her community, and I know she is excited to serve the South-Central Kansas area in the same way. And certainly, we are excited to have her join our exceptional team."

For over 50 years, The Mid-Kansas Community Action Program, Inc. has helped people move out of poverty by creating and managing programs and services focused on expanding community housing options, education, family development, and economic support. Their mission is: "To provide an outstanding and efficient work environment with professional, well trained and empowered employees; to diversify and expand programs; and to utilize education, passion, integrity, commitment to excellence, and innovative approaches in being responsive to community needs and in delivery of services."

The appointment of Bambi Parker comes after an extensive search and recruitment process led by the Mid-KS CAP search committee, in conjunction with Envision Consulting--a nonprofit consulting firm based in Los Angeles, specializing in executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration and executive leadership transitions. Envision's commitment to DEI is integrated into its practices, including inclusive surveys and stakeholder interviews, focus groups, structured hiring processes, a focus on anti-biased decision making and more. In 2023, Envision was named by the Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy as a Top 10 Search Firm that Works for Women of Color. In 2022, Envision was named a Top 60 Executive search Firms Serving the Nonprofit Sector by Hunt Scanlon. www.envisionnonprofit.com

