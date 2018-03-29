Midaxo Raises $16 Million in Series B Funding to Accelerate Product Development and Expansion

Midaxo, the developer of the award-winning cloud M&A platform, announces a $16 million funding round led by Idinvest Partners, a major French growth investor. The existing institutional investors Tesi (Industry Investment) and EOC Capital also participated. This B round brings Midaxo's total funding to $23 million. In 2017, Midaxo more than doubled its revenue and expanded its customer base to hundreds of corporations, consultants, and private equity firms, including over 40 companies on the Fortune 1000 list, such as HP Enterprise, Philips, Daimler, and Verizon.

With Midaxo, companies run successful M&A and corporate development projects - minimizing deal risks and maximizing value creation. Commenting on Midaxo's rapid expansion, CEO Ari Salonen says: "Virtually all larger corporations and 60% of mid-market companies actively use M&A to grow and accelerate their transformation. To succeed in M&A, thought-leaders use Midaxo's platform to drive systematic, transparent, and constantly improving deal execution from opportunity identification through integration. For example, their due diligence efforts take 50% less time and 50% less effort, enabling faster reaction and efficient use of resources." Midaxo also works closely with leading M&A consultancies and private equity firms. "Our partner program is particularly relevant to post-merger integration where our partners help in-house teams drive deal value," says Ari Salonen.

After establishing a solid base in the US, Midaxo now focuses on expanding its global reach. Midaxo has 70 employees across four offices in Boston, Helsinki, Amsterdam, and Riga. The company's headcount doubled in 2017 and is set to increase further with ongoing recruitment for a number of roles in sales, marketing, and software development.

With the new investment, Midaxo will also deploy artificial intelligence technology to assist and enhance its customers' M&A activity. "We are already the most widely adopted and fastest growing M&A software. The additional funding allows us to introduce significant innovations to benefit the smartest deal-makers of the world," says Kalle Kilpi, Head of Product at Midaxo.

"We are truly impressed by the substantial and tangible benefits Midaxo's customers achieve in M&A and corporate development - including strategic partnerships, corporate venturing, legal processes, and complex sales cases, etc. We are investing in Midaxo to modernize how M&A is done worldwide and to enable corporations to manage their strategic efforts better," says Alban Wyniecki, Investment Director at Idinvest Partners and a former M&A professional himself.

Midaxo Oy's cloud software helps companies succeed in mergers & acquisitions by driving an efficient end-to-end process from target identification and due diligence to integration. http://www.midaxo.com and @Midaxo

Alban Wyniecki, Investment Director, Idinvest Partners

+33(0)6-19-39-77-15

aw@idinvest.com



Idinvest Partners is a leader in financing small and medium-sized companies in Europe.

http://www.idinvest.com



Ari Salonen, CEO, Midaxo Oy

+1-617-818-0501

ari.salonen@midaxo.com



Tom Allen, M&A Lead & Press/Media, Midaxo Oy

+44-7841-048959

tom.allen@midaxo.com



