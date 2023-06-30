Middle East Office Stationery Supplies and Services Market Size to grow by USD 725.04 million during 2022 to 2027 | Demand for customized office stationery to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The office stationery supplies and services market size in the Middle East is estimated to grow by USD 725.04 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.17%, according to Technavio. The largest market for office stationery supplies and services in the Middle East in 2022 was Saudi Arabia. The primary factor driving the growth of the office stationery supplies and services market in Saudi Arabia is the increasing number of SMEs and multinational corporations (MNCs). Furthermore, the rising number of corporate activities and the increase in the number of office spaces in the country are expected to drive the growth of the office stationery supplies and services market in the Middle East. Moreover, the real estate industry and government initiatives supporting the development of socioeconomic infrastructure are also driving market growth. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Middle East Office Stationery Supplies and Services Market

Vendor Landscape

The office stationery supplies and services market in the Middle East is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances and the price of the products

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges

Demand for customized office stationery is the key factor driving the growth of the market in the region. Customized stationery such as pens, notebooks, and desk calendars having company and business information and logos helps to attract employees, partners, and customers. The rapid increase in investments from businesses of all sizes and industries is helping to improve professionalism and advertising. The specific logos made in specific colors and patterns are sold by shops and businesses. This helps to build and express a positive and professional environment among the company employees. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Price wars due to intense competition are the major challenges impeding the growth of the market. The presence of many regional and international suppliers makes the Middle East office supplies and services market fragmented. As a result, the market is experiencing intense competition. The diffusion pricing strategies are being adopted by companies that create more competition and lead to price wars. Local players target the large companies' product offerings at a lower price to fulfill the needs of local consumers and local businesses. Hence, this high competition in the market is expected to restrict the growth of the market in the region.

Key Trends

Increasing demand for recyclable stationery products is the major trend shaping the market. The popularity of eco-friendly stationery products has attracted more consumers due to which the production of these products has increased. For Instance, countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have a high demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products. Furthermore, the demand for office products made from recycled materials is high due to the increasing awareness among customers. The highest-sold products in the recycled material segment include loose filler paper notebooks, appointment books, calendars, and others. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The office stationery supplies and services market in the Middle East report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., Al Kharji LLC, Allied Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Asia Pacific Resources International Holdings Ltd., Carioca S.p.A, CCL Industries Inc., D.H.A. Siamwalla Co. Ltd., Deli Group Co. Ltd., DURABLE Hunke and Jochheim GmbH and Co. KG, edding Aktiengesellschaft, ExaClair Ltd., Farook International Stationery, Fellowes Inc., Middle East Stationery and Trading Co., Rexel, SOCIETE BIC, Staples Inc., The Hamelin Group Holdham, and The ODP Corp..

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (consumables, durables, and adhesives) and distribution channel (offline and online)

The consumables segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Paper-based products, desk supplies, filing supplies, and mailing supplies are included in this segment. The major factors driving the growth of the consumables segment in the region are the rising number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups. Furthermore, the demand for paper products and desk supplies such as pens, pencils, and ink cartridges is increasing. The companies are actively involved in activities to promote the plantation of trees. For example, Staples Inc. has also joined a charity, Plant-for-the-Planet, to plant trees. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment in the region during the forecast period.

Related Reports

The books market size is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 33.21 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (adult books, higher education course materials, K-12 instructional materials, children's books, and others), distribution channel (local bookshops, online, specialty stores, and retail shops), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing popularity of eBooks is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,857.73 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (offices, food service restaurants and convenience stores, healthcare and hospitality, education, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing number of office spaces and commercial establishments is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Office Stationery Supplies and Services Market Scope in Middle East Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.17% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 725.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.67 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., Al Kharji LLC, Allied Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Asia Pacific Resources International Holdings Ltd., Carioca S.p.A, CCL Industries Inc., D.H.A. Siamwalla Co. Ltd., Deli Group Co. Ltd., DURABLE Hunke and Jochheim GmbH and Co. KG, edding Aktiengesellschaft, ExaClair Ltd., Farook International Stationery, Fellowes Inc., Middle East Stationery and Trading Co., Rexel, SOCIETE BIC, Staples Inc., The Hamelin Group Holdham, and The ODP Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

