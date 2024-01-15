MIDDLE EASTERN FAST CASUAL RESTAURANT NAF NAF GRILL, OFFICIALLY OPENS IN GREENFIELD, WI

The Middle Eastern Fast Casual concept is expanding their store footprint with the opening of their 39th location today. 

GREENFIELD, Wis., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naf Naf Grill, the leading Middle Eastern fast casual restaurant chain is opening a new location in Greenfield, WI today.

The restaurant is located at 5003 S 76th St. Greenfield WI 53220 and it's the chain's 39th location and its third in Wisconsin following openings in Brookfield and Madison.

Their Build Your Own menu includes Bowls, Salads, Pitas and Plates, where guests can choose between their Award Winning Shawarma, Grilled Steak, Crispy Chicken or their hand made Falafel to then customize their meal with their selection of fresh toppings and sauces. Naf Naf also has a bakery in each restaurant, where guests are invited into the experience by the scent of fresh Middle Eastern bread being baked in plain sight. Guests can complete their meals with various dips like hummus, baba ganoush and an assortment of drinks, fries and baklava.

"We opened our first restaurant in Naperville, IL in 2009. From the very beginning our goal has been to introduce the community to the authentic recipes and flavors that are true to our brand's Middle Eastern heritage. We are excited to invite more Wisconsinites to Share A Meal with us" - Greg Willman, Chairman and CEO of Naf Naf.

"Naf Naf is rooted in the Middle Eastern meal experience, a perfect blend of genuine hospitality and great food. We are thrilled for the opening of our 3rd location in Wisconsin" - Danny Madanes, CEO Mama's Restaurant Group. Naf Naf's Wisconsin Franchisee.

During opening week, Naf Naf Greenfield is launching a Week of Giving: A fundraising initiative with different Greenfield and Milwaukee nonprofits each day of the week. The week's initiatives include Greenfield Parks & Recreation, Make-A-Wish of Wisconsin, Martin Luther Youth Sports, Elmdale PTO, and Greendale Parks & Recreation.

The New Naf Naf Greenfield location is open everyday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf's genuine hospitality paired with authentic dishes derived from Old World recipes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration, sit around the table and Share A Meal. Every order is customized to the guest's liking with choices of top-quality proteins, like its award-winning Chicken Shawarma roasted on a vertical spit, to hand made falafel and pillowy pita baked in-restaurant throughout the day. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 39 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com

