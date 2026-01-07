Midea and IOM Launch Vocational Training Initiative Supporting Return Migrants in Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria , Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have launched Midea Academy, a vocational training program in Abuja, as part of their strategic partnership announced in August 2025. The partnership, which aims to empower return migrants and displaced persons in Nigeria through vocational training and infrastructure support, represents a significant milestone in the collaboration between the private sector and international humanitarian efforts.

The training program is rooted in IOM's broader reintegration approach, which recognizes the layered challenges faced by returnees. Anyanechi Ukamaka, IOM National Programme Officer, explained that returning migrants often confront intertwined economic, emotional, and social pressures. For this reason, IOM support extends beyond income generation to include mental health, community acceptance, and long-term stability, ensuring reintegration is both holistic and sustainable.

Within this framework, Midea Academy serves as more than a technical training platform. The academy introduces a journey of rediscovery, offering returnees an opportunity to rebuild confidence, acquire practical skills, and reclaim belief in their ability to shape a new future.

The program is hosted at the Midea Training Center and Midea Proshop in Abuja, where participants receive a structured two-week curriculum combining 30% technical instruction with 70% hands-on practical exercises. It reflects Midea's commitment to humanitarian support while also highlighting the international recognition of its air-conditioning installation standards. These standards, acknowledged by IOM as aligned with global and professional benchmarks, provide a credible foundation for vocational training and ensure that participants acquire skills that meet internationally accepted requirements.

The final assessment required participants to install nine units of Midea's UNICOOL air conditioners at the IOM office—a challenge that symbolized both competence and accomplishment. The project title, "UNI for a Cool Future," draws inspiration from the product itself.

Uwalaka Chidubem Cordelia , one of the participants, reflected on the significance of completing the task: "From the first time, it felt like an impossible task for a lady, but having gone through the lectures, the lessons, and finally installing it, seeing the AC standing there working, it's like, WOW." Beyond technical achievement, the exposure brought empowerment and a sense of possibility. "The exposure… it's uplifting," she said.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Ukamakaremarked, "If I were to summarize the impact of this collaboration in one sentence, I would say that together with Midea, we are restoring dignity and opening new pathways for returnees to build sustainable futures."

The initiative provides more than technical competence; it opens avenues for personal transformation and renewed confidence. As the program progresses, Midea hopes to deepen public understanding of the value of vocational skills and encourages more individuals, organizations, and industry partners to join future training initiatives, contributing collectively to new and inclusive opportunities for returnees in Nigeria.

