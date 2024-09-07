Midea Unveils Groundbreaking Multifunctional Built-In Oven Series at IFA 2024

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, a global leader in home appliances, proudly introduced its latest innovation at the IFA exhibition—the Midea One Oven Series. This cutting-edge series of multifunctional built-in ovens is designed to streamline the modern kitchen by seamlessly integrating multiple cooking methods into one sleek, professional-grade appliance. Available in two models, the 7NT30E4 and TR850E-TV0E00, the Midea One Oven Series combines advanced technology with sophisticated design, setting a new standard for versatility and performance.

Versatility Meets Professional Performance

The Midea One Oven Series isn't just versatile; it is an unmatched powerhouse in the kitchen. This multifunctional built-in oven incorporates microwave, steam, bake, and air fry capabilities, all housed within an enamel cavity that is more resistant to scratches, easier to clean, and less prone to yellowing than traditional stainless steel. With multiple design and technology patents, this product ensures that no compromise is made in performance while offering a wide range of cooking functions. It stands as a leading multifunctional oven in the industry.

Smart AI Cooking Technology

At the heart of the Midea One Oven Series is its groundbreaking AI cooking technology. This intelligent algorithm takes cooking to the next level by adapting to the specific heating needs of food at different stages of preparation. Whether raising the temperature, achieving doneness, pre-searing to seal in juices, or browning, the AI-driven cooking curve ensures that every dish is cooked to perfection, delivering results that are simply mouthwatering. This multifunctional integration has enabled AI-enhanced hybrid modes that take the best of every cooking method option and combine them for revolutionary results.

Seamless IoT Integration

In keeping with the demands of the modern, connected home, the Midea One Oven Series is equipped with IoT capabilities. Compatible with the SmartHome App, users can remotely monitor cooking progress, access a rich cloud-based recipe library, and even control the oven using Alexa voice commands. This integration ensures that the Midea One Oven is not just a kitchen appliance but a central part of a smart, efficient lifestyle.

Modern Design and Intuitive Touch Control

The Midea One Oven Series features two ultra-high-definition 12-inch color touchscreens for smooth, effortless operation. The intuitive design, coupled with the appliance's full-glass finish and minimalist aesthetics, makes it a perfect fit for any modern kitchen.

About Midea Group

Midea Group is a global technology leader specializing in five key business areas: Smart Home, Industrial and Building Technologies, Robotics and Automation, Electro-Mechanical, and Digital Innovation. As one of over 10 brands within Midea Group's smart home appliance business, Midea has established itself as a prominent force in the industry. Founded in 1968, Midea Group is ranked #277 on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 with 190,000+ employees worldwide.

Visit: www.midea-group.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498853/Midea_One_Oven_Series.jpg