Midea Unveils the H-Pack at MCE 2026: A Major Step Forward in Affordable Compact Heat Pump Technology and Service

MILAN, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, a global leader in the HVAC industry, has officially unveiled its groundbreaking H-Pack hybrid heat pump at MCE 2026. This award-winning, compact and all indoors solution will be available in Europe later this year. The product is supported by an integrated after-sales service system, capturing significant attention from industry experts and installers.

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Designed specifically to address the unique challenges of the European market, H-Pack serves as a key solution, for installers seeking to simplify complex, traditional setups. Its diminutive chassis and indoor design eliminate the logistical and regulatory hurdles which outdoor units often face. It also makes both installation and maintenance remarkably straightforward. It is thanks to Midea's European R&D team and their technical excellence that it won the prestigious MCE Excellence Award. The accolade underscores Midea's commitment to innovative technology and is why H-Pack is receiving such recognition in the professional heating sector.

A New Standard in Integrated After-Sales Service

H-Pack debuts with a sophisticated service infrastructure combining product performance and peace of mind for the user. The system features a "Commissioning Wizard", allowing professionals to complete a full installation setup in just five minutes by answering a few guided questions. Seamlessly integrated with Midea's proprietary service software, the unit can be monitored remotely in real time. This allows technicians to diagnose and resolve potential issues via the Midea Service App without the need for an onsite visit, significantly reducing troubleshooting time and operational costs.

For scenarios requiring on-site repair, Midea has created a custom "Service Kit." This portable, compact case houses essential spare parts, providing technicians with a frontline supply point upon arrival. By facilitating a "see it, pick it, replace it" workflow, the service kit eliminates the need for secondary visits or emergency restocking. Altogether, ensuring a faster, more reliable delivery experience for professional channel partners.

High-Performance Versatility and Scalable Sustainability

H-Pack offers an ideal transition for homeowners who have been hesitant to adopt lower emission technologies due to high renovation costs. It integrates directly with the existing fossil fuel boilers and radiators. Energy is optimized automatically with H-Pack selecting the most efficient heat source based on the conditions at hand.

Despite its compact size, it delivers robust performance, producing domestic hot water at temperatures up to 75°C and maintaining an A+++ energy class for heating (for average climate - W3).

Furthermore, the optional Midea HydroBox streamlines the process by consolidating all hydronic components into a single compact module. This reduces connection time from a full working day to approximately one hour. This design allows consumers to start with a hybrid setup and transition to a fully electric system in the future by simply swapping the HydroBox module, rather than replacing the entire unit.

With H-Pack, Midea continues to set the bar for HVAC by delivering an affordable, professional grade path toward sustainable home heating.

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