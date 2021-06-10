Midea Unveils The Midea Cube - The World's First Extended Dehumidifier With Lift And Twist Design

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warmer weather is here, which in most areas across the U.S., can mean heavy rain and high humidity levels in homes. Dehumidifiers are the best option to prevent spring humidity and dampness and can protect homes from severe damage. Midea, the world's number one air treatment brand*, found through consumer research, that two of the top three most important aspects that consumers look for in a dehumidifier include the option to run it for longer while removing moisture and the ability to connect to smart devices.

The Midea Cube is the world's first extendable dehumidifier with lift-and-twist design. The Midea Cube's distinctive design is unlike anything on the market due to the fact that it can compress to half of its size for easy storage while providing a three times larger water tank.

Keeping these consumer concerns in mind, Midea created the revolutionary Midea Cube – a dehumidifier with a unique design allowing for a three times larger water tank capacity as well as much more flexibility on how to use it, set it, and at times be able to forget it while it does its job. Traditional dehumidifiers often have small water tanks which negatively impact their overall performance and require emptying it frequently – up to 5, 6, 7 or more times every day. Keeping this in mind, the Midea Cube's innovative design allows it to run up to three times longer than other dehumidifiers on the market** before the tank needs to be emptied – while also enabling users to nest the main unit inside the tank for compact storage when not in use. It can also be easily placed and used without the tank over a floor drain or even a sink as the main unit is about half the size of traditional dehumidifiers. When using the tank, just lift the main unit out, twist it and set the unit on top – and you are good to go.

"We, at Midea, are focused on improving consumers' everyday lives through careful and innovative product technology," said Kurt Jovais, President of Midea America Corp. "We are very proud to launch the Midea Cube. Its distinctive design is unlike anything on the market due to the fact that it can remove more humidity from the air while being half the size for storage and allowing for up to three times longer running time when using the tank, allowing users to empty the unit less often."

AWARD-WINNING CUBE DESIGN

The Midea Cube is unlike typical dehumidifiers as its innovative design allows for sleek and compact storage. It can hold up to three times more water than any previous models which enables it to run for up to three times longer than other dehumidifiers. The tank's water capacity is adjustable so users can select a target water level from as low as one gallon if they prefer a lighter bucket for emptying to as high as 4.2 gallons. The Midea Cube also has a no-bucket option to provide additional flexibility. Just remove the water tank and place the unit above a sink or position it over a floor drain for easy draining.

Its cube-shaped design allows for a multi-directional air intake system, effectively supporting a reduction on the growth of mold and mildew in all areas of the home. In addition to the traditional basement usage, it is also ideal for preventing moisture damage in important possessions like clothes in closets and bedrooms, artwork, tech gadgets, instruments, and more. The Midea Cube's innovative design has won four awards so far including the 2021 Red-Dot Design Award, International Design Excellence Award, Salon International des Inventions de Genève, and the German Innovation Award.

REAL SMART

With Wi-Fi, users can effortlessly control the Midea Cube via the Midea Air smartphone app which is available for iOS and Android devices, from your home network or the cloud. Users can remotely check and change the humidity level in the room and monitor the water level. The Cube's exclusive match of sensors and algorithm allows the unit to actually predict, with a high degree of confidence, how long the user has until the tank is full. It will also respond to voice commands through Google and Alexa-enabled devices. Easily turn the unit off or check the status with a simple voice command from across the room. Also, through the app, users are able to preset the water level and send push notifications to their smartphone when the tank is full or humidity levels are different from the preset. No more going into the basement to check on it and realizing it is not running for a long time and humidity is back up.

The new Midea Cube is now available in 35- and 50-pint capacities on Amazon.com, and 20-pint capacity on Walmart.com. For more information on Midea Cube or the company's full range of residential air conditioners and appliances, please visit Midea.com.

*"Source Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited; Consumer Appliances 21ed, retail volume sales in units, 2020 data"

**Compared to traditional dehumidifiers

ABOUT MIDEA

It's time to make yourself at home. Midea America, headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, is the U.S. subsidiary of Midea,(SZ:000333) a publicly listed, Fortune 500 company that offers one of the most comprehensive ranges in the home appliance industry and the world's number 1 brand of air-treatment products.*, Midea America's lineup of innovative home products include air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, large cooking appliances, kitchen appliances, floor care and more. For more information, visit Midea at www.midea.com.

*Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 16ed

