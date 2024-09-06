Midea's New ECOMASTER Energy-Saving Solution Shines at IFA Berlin 2024

Combining AI algorithms, big data, and cloud connectivity to significantly improve appliance energy efficiency, without sacrificing performance

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, the world's leading manufacturer in air treatment and home appliances, unveiled its ECOMASTER energy-saving solution at Booth 101, Hall 5.1, during IFA Berlin 2024, the world's largest consumer and electronics show. This intelligent technology optimizes product performance and reduces energy consumption by an average of 30%.

Midea launched new technology ECOMASTER at IFA 2024

"Our users have made it clear that they care about reducing energy use and protecting the environment, and we aim to deliver," said Kurt Jovais, Global Director of Product Management, Midea International Business. "Combining cloud connectivity, advanced analytics, and an intelligent AI algorithm, ECOMASTER achieves the perfect balance between performance and energy efficiency."

As an example, an ECOMASTER air conditioner leverages an AI algorithm pre-trained on billions of data points, continuously detecting environmental data every 30 seconds, integrating cloud-based data such weather forecasts to predict heat load changes. This enhances its predictive abilities, ensuring precise temperature control and optimizing comfort and energy efficiency for the optimal cooling experience.

Midea ECOMASTER is compatible across various Midea appliances including refrigerators, washing machines, ovens, dishwashers and water heaters. When activated, the ECOMASTER autonomously optimizes energy use, and users can monitor energy savings through the app.

The power of ECOMASTER is further amplified when paired with the ESS Energy Management System. The tailored AI Energy Assistant adjusts to users' preferences for storing, charging, and discharging energy based on dynamic electricity tariffs, and employs strategies for intelligent energy allocation.

Midea also respects user privacy. All uploaded data is operational, such as indoor and compressor temperatures, containing no personal information and only remaining available to the user.

Midea ECOMASTER represents Midea's latest achievement in utilizing advanced technology to develop energy-saving and user-friendly appliances for the home.

About Midea & Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Established in 1968, Midea Group is a leading global high-technology company, ranked #277 on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list. It is one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturers. In early 2021, the company streamlined its core units into five high-growth business pillars: Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation, and Digital Innovation.

www.midea-group.com

www.midea.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499098/Media_ECOMASTER_booth.jpg