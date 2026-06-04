NFEC Identifies Student Data Privacy Gaps in 10 State Financial Education Standards

NFEC analysis finds financial education standards and legislation requiring activities involving sensitive personally identifiable information (PII), including Social Security numbers, birthdates, and home addresses, without clear safeguards for student privacy, compliance, or data security.

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) released a new analysis identifying privacy, compliance, and data-security concerns in state financial education programs. The report found that 10 states direct high school students to complete activities involving sensitive financial, employment, tax, or student aid documents that require personally identifiable information (PII), including Social Security numbers, birthdates, home addresses, and other personal financial data, without requirements for fictional data, educator privacy training, or secure handling procedures.

According to the analysis, 10 states now include standards and/or legislation requiring students to complete activities involving W-4s, FAFSA applications, loan applications, banking forms, tax returns, employment paperwork, employee benefit forms, and other records containing personally identifiable information (PII).

The Financial Education Privacy & Compliance Standards analysis highlights examples from multiple states:

Arkansas standards - completion of W-4s, I-9s, medical forms, life insurance forms, retirement forms, and employee benefit forms

South Carolina standards - loan applications, W-4, and I-9

Washington standards - completion of the IRS W-4 form

Virginia standards - banking account documentation and employment tax forms

Colorado legislation- completing federal or state financial aid forms and applications

Florida legislation - completion of a loan application and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

Pennsylvania standards - completion of federal, state, and local tax forms

Mississippi standards - W-4s, I-9s, and tax forms.

Tennessee standards - FAFSA applications, W-4s, and 1040 tax forms.

New York standards - students to complete a tax return form, such as the IRS Form 1040

The NFEC warns that instructional activities involving sensitive financial documents can create significant risks of identity theft, privacy breaches, and cybersecurity incidents when proper safeguards are not in place.

"Teachers are increasingly being asked to facilitate activities involving highly sensitive personal data, yet there are no educator training requirements focused on compliance, privacy protection, secure document handling, or financial data security," said Vince Shorb. "This creates substantial operational and legal concerns that deserve far greater attention as financial education requirements continue expanding nationwide."

Visit the Financial Education Privacy & Compliance Standards analysis to review the full report and state-by-state breakdown.

Examples of potential classroom risks identified in the report include:

Improper disposal of completed forms

Unsecured digital sharing of financial documents

Classroom copies left unattended

Improper teacher storage of records

Third-party educational platforms can collect sensitive data without sufficient safeguards

"Financial education should absolutely prepare students for real-world financial responsibilities," Shorb added. "But when schools begin incorporating activities involving tax documents, employment forms, banking records, and financial aid applications, there must also be serious attention given to compliance, privacy, cybersecurity, and educator training standards."

The privacy and compliance concerns identified in this analysis emerged during the development of two national policy reports: "National Evaluation of State Financial Literacy Mandates and Academic Standards Alignment" and "National Rankings of State Financial Education Standards: State-by-State Ranking." While evaluating instructional rigor, educator qualifications, curriculum structure, and accountability measures across all 50 states, it became clear that many states now require students to complete sensitive financial and employment documents, yet offer little to no educator training on compliance, privacy protection, cybersecurity, or the secure handling of personal financial information.

The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) is a Certified B Corporation and IACET-accredited organization focused on advancing financial literacy standards and improving the quality of financial education training, advocacy, and professional development initiatives.

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SOURCE National Financial Educators Council