MiDOG Animal Diagnostics Launches First Dedicated NGS-Based Parasite Detection Test for Veterinary Medicine

New Parasite-Only Testing expands genomic parasite detection for complex cases across companion animal, exotic, zoo, aquarium, wildlife, and conservation medicine

TUSTIN, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiDOG Animal Diagnostics, a leader in next-generation sequencing-based veterinary diagnostics, today announced the launch of MiDOG Parasite-Only Testing, a first-of-its-kind dedicated NGS-based parasite detection test for veterinary medicine.

The launch marks a significant expansion in veterinary parasite diagnostics, giving clinicians a focused way to investigate parasitic and protozoal organisms in cases where parasite insight is the priority.

Powered by next-generation sequencing and backed by more than 4,300 parasite and protozoan reference genomes, MiDOG Parasite-Only Testing analyzes DNA directly from the sample to support broader molecular detection in complex cases. Results are typically available within 48 hours.

Parasite detection remains one of the most persistent challenges in veterinary medicine. Clinical signs can be chronic, recurrent, nonspecific, species-specific, or difficult to explain with routine testing alone. In many cases, the clinical question is not whether there is a broad infection picture, but whether a parasite or protozoan organism could be contributing to the case.

Traditional parasite testing methods remain important, but many are limited by what they are designed to find. Morphology, targeted PCR panels, and antibody tests often focus on a defined set of suspected organisms. That can make detection more difficult in chronic, atypical, rare, emerging, or species-specific cases, especially when the organism involved is not part of a routine testing panel.

MiDOG Parasite-Only Testing was developed to help address that gap.

Rather than asking whether one specific parasite is present, MiDOG Parasite-Only Testing supports a broader clinical question:

What parasitic or protozoal DNA may be present in this sample?

That distinction is especially important for veterinary teams managing persistent gastrointestinal signs, unexplained weight loss, suspected protozoal diseases, including tick-borne pathogens such as Babesia, Cytauxzoon, Hepatozoon, and Theileria, unclear exposure histories, rescue or import cases, exotic animal patients, and zoo, aquarium, wildlife, or conservation medicine cases where available reference data may be limited.

"Veterinarians frequently encounter cases where clinical signs suggest parasitic involvement, but existing tests do not provide clear answers. This test was developed specifically for those situations," said Dr. Janina Krumbeck, PhD, CEO of MiDOG Animal Diagnostics. "With MiDOG Parasite-Only Testing, we are giving clinicians a focused way to look deeper when parasite insight is the priority. This launch reflects our continued commitment to making advanced molecular diagnostics more practical, accessible, and clinically useful for veterinary teams."

MiDOG's parasite genomics work is already grounded in real-world veterinary and conservation cases, including work involving Cryptosporidium serpentis in snakes, Cystoisospora infections in endangered black-footed ferrets, Neodermophthirus harkemai in aquarium-housed lemon sharks, and the first genomic detection of Tritrichomonas foetus in a family dog.

The launch also reflects MiDOG's broader contribution to parasite genomics. Through research and collaboration efforts, MiDOG has contributed genomic resources to publicly available National Center for Biotechnology Information databases, including a significant portion of publicly available thorny-headed worm and flatworm genomes. These resources help strengthen the field's ability to identify organisms that have historically been difficult to detect, classify, or interpret.

"Every new reference genome improves our ability to identify organisms that might otherwise go undetected," said Shuiquan Tang, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of MiDOG Animal Diagnostics. "Ultimately, that means veterinarians can make more informed decisions for patients that have exhausted conventional diagnostic pathways."

MiDOG Parasite-Only Testing is now available to veterinary teams seeking focused NGS-based parasite detection for companion animals, exotic, zoo, aquarium, wildlife, conservation medicine, and research cases.

Learn more about MiDOG Parasite-Only Testing:

https://www.midogtest.com/midog-parasite-only-testing/

Submit a case:

https://www.midogtest.com/submit-sample/

Explore MiDOG's parasite genomics work:

https://www.midogtest.com/blog/midog-releases-first-set-of-parasite-reference-genome/

About MiDOG Animal Diagnostics

MiDOG Animal Diagnostics is a veterinary diagnostics company specializing in next-generation sequencing-based testing to help clinicians better understand complex microbial infections. MiDOG's testing supports broad molecular detection across clinically relevant organisms and helps veterinary teams investigate cases that may be persistent, recurrent, polymicrobial, culture-negative, or difficult to resolve using conventional methods.

MiDOG serves veterinary teams across companion animal practice, exotics, zoo medicine, wildlife health, marine animal care, conservation medicine, and research settings.

Media Contact: Kay Seremwe, Marketing Manager, MiDOG Animal Diagnostics, https://www.midogtest.com, Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE MiDOG Animal Diagnostics