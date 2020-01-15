Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush And Rush University Medical Center Hire Dr. Elizabeth Pieroth To Take Chicago Area Concussions Head-On

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) and Rush University Medical Center welcome Elizabeth M. Pieroth, PsyD, ABPP, board-certified Clinical Neuropsychologist, as the new Director of the Concussion Program at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush. She will begin seeing patients March 1 at MOR locations in Chicago and Oak Brook, IL.

"Under the leadership of Dr. Pieroth, a world-renowned neuropsychologist with a primary expertise in the management of sports and non-sports concussions, our group -- and the entire Rush system -- will have the most sophisticated concussion evaluation, management and return-to-sport program in the Midwest," explains Dr. Brian Cole, MOR Managing Director. "Our goal is to be best-in-class for the treatment of patients diagnosed with concussion, one of the most common conditions that sidelines our patients."

Pieroth has been involved in the assessment of players in the National Hockey League since 1997 and is the Head Injury/Concussion specialist for the Chicago Bears, Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Fire Soccer Club and the National Women's Soccer League, as well as numerous colleges and high schools in Illinois.

She is the co-director of the NFL Neuropsychology Consulting Program, is on the Board of Directors of the Brain Injury Association of Illinois and is a member of the USA Football Heads Up Advisory Committee. In addition, she serves on the NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee, the US Soccer Concussion Task Force and the Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois Safety Committee. She has been awarded the 2018 Chicago Illini of the Year Award, the 2016 USA Hockey Excellence in Safety Award, the University of Illinois 2016 LAS Alumni Achievement Award, the 2014 AHAI Presidents Award, and 2012 Brain Injury Association of IL Make A Difference Award. She has published on concussion management and neuropsychological assessment. Pieroth is currently working on her Masters in Public Health through the Medical College of Wisconsin.

To make an appointment with Dr. Elizabeth Pieroth to discuss your head injury condition or concerns, please call 877 MD BONES (877-632-6637) or log on to www.rushortho.com .

SOURCE Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush

Related Links

http://www.rushortho.com

