Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush First In Chicago To Use New Robotic Technology In Spine Surgery

CHICAGO, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) is the first in Chicago to use the Mazor X™ Robotic Guidance Platform for some of its spinal fusion surgery patients. This technology combines pre-operative imaging and intra-operative guidance, allowing for safer, more efficient spinal fusion surgeries.

View video of robotic technology in use here.

The imaging component of the system provides a customized 'blueprint' of a patient's spine along with detailed locations for spinal screws. The robotic arm helps guide the surgeon as he or she places the screws into the proper locations more efficiently.

"What excites me about this system is that it allows for a more precise placement of spinal screws, which can be a significantly time-consuming phase in a complex spinal fusion surgery," explains Dr. Christopher DeWald, spine surgeon and spinal deformity specialist, Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush. "I can then turn more quickly to the next phase of surgery which involves corrective maneuvering and spine deformity correction with implementation. The entire surgery can be completed in a shorter period of time."

Another benefit of robotic spinal fusion surgery is both a patient and surgeon's decreased exposure to intra-operative radiation. With the use of the robotic technology, a surgeon can better identify the precise location for spinal screws and depend less on xray imaging for guidance.

Dr. DeWald is the first in his practice and among the first in the country to use the Mazor robotic system in spinal surgery and to-date has performed more than a dozen spinal deformity procedures using this technology. Other MOR spine surgeons, including Drs. Howard An, Matthew Colman, Gregory Lopez and Kern Singh have also been trained to use the Mazor robotic technology.

