Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Selected as Official Team Physicians for the Chicago Dogs

"The Chicago Dogs take great comfort knowing that our players will be cared for by the fifth-ranked orthopedic group in the country, including Drs. Brian Cole, Gregory Nicholson, and Jeremy Alland," explains Chicago Dogs owner Shawn Hunter. "MOR physicians are national leaders in the field of sports medicine and we are proud to partner with them as we enter our inaugural season in Chicagoland."

MOR doctors serves as team physicians for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, and Chicago Fire Soccer Club, among others. They are using advanced techniques and have many subspecialty orthopaedic physicians on staff who diagnose and treat even the most complicated and rare orthopedic conditions. MOR physicians are supported by a professional staff of nurse practitioners; physician assistants; athletic trainers; physical and occupational therapists; and other administrative personnel.

"Our staff is looking forward to supporting this young baseball team and keeping them healthy and on the field," Dr. Cole says. "Caring for pro athletes is our 'sweet spot' and we are ready to help them safely reach their goals this season."

About The Chicago Dogs

The Chicago Dogs are the newest member of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball. Home games are played at the state-of-the-art Impact Field located at 9800 Balmoral Avenue in Rosemont, Ill. For schedule and ticket information, visit www.thechicagodogs.com.

About Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush

MOR doctors are team physicians for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Fire Soccer Club and Joffrey Ballet, among others. They are known for treating patients with orthopedic conditions, ranging from the most common to the most complex. The group's reputation as a leader in specialized orthopedic patient care, education and research has been recognized by many national publications. U.S. News & World Report ranks the orthopedic program at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, as No. 5 in the nation and it is the highest ranked program in Illinois and Indiana. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.rushortho.com. Follow them on Twitter @mor_docs.

