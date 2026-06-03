Midwestern University Selects D2L to Support AI Innovation in Teaching and Learning

D2L Brightspace to support transforming learning experiences with AI-enhanced, student-centered solutions

TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, shares that Midwestern University (MWU) has selected D2L Brightspace as its new learning platform to elevate the teaching and learning experience for faculty and students.

With campuses in the Phoenix and Chicago areas, Midwestern University has been training the next generation of healthcare professionals, expanding access to more inclusive and high-quality educational opportunities for more than 125 years. Midwestern is positioned as a leader in medical education and has selected D2L Brightspace to support their 10-year strategic vision to leverage technology and AI to help deliver more modern, flexible, and student-centered learning experiences across their network of 15 colleges.

"Midwestern University is a true leader and visionary in world-class medical education," said John Baker, President and CEO at D2L. "We're proud to support MWU in their vision for delivering innovative, student-centered learning experiences at scale. Together, we can help empower faculty with powerful time-saving tools and create more engaging learning experiences that help students achieve their goals."

Seeking a more dynamic digital learning environment, Midwestern University plans to implement D2L Brightspace beginning in Fall 2026. The AI-enhanced platform can help educators build more engaging course content and support personalized learning pathways, while learners can use it for personalized study support and stronger collaboration.

Midwestern University plans to leverage several D2L solutions, including:

D2L Brightspace : An award-winning learning platform, designed to help educators create interactive content, deliver more personalized learning, and monitor learner progress.

: An award-winning learning platform, designed to help educators create interactive content, deliver more personalized learning, and monitor learner progress. D2L Lumi : An AI-native offering that can support learners with personalized study recommendations and helps educators and instructional designers efficiently build more immersive content aligned to learning outcomes.

An AI-native offering that can support learners with personalized study recommendations and helps educators and instructional designers efficiently build more immersive content aligned to learning outcomes. D2L Creator+ : A dynamic content creation tool that integrates 50+ interactive content types with H5P to support more engaging and accessible learning experiences.

: A dynamic content creation tool that integrates 50+ interactive content types with H5P to support more engaging and accessible learning experiences. D2L Performance+: A robust analytics dashboard that helps deliver actionable insights into learner engagement, success, and retention that can empower instructors to make data-informed decisions.

"As we looked toward the future of teaching and learning at Midwestern University, it was important for us to choose a partner that is actively investing in educational innovation," said Y. Gloria Yueh, Ph.D., Provost at Midwestern University. "D2L shares our commitment to delivering exceptional learning experiences. As students' needs rapidly evolve, particularly in response to the acceleration of AI-enabled learning, we must be equally willing to evolve. Moving to D2L Brightspace allows us to better support our students' expectations of their education journey."

About Midwestern University

Midwestern University is a private, not-for-profit graduate and postgraduate institution specializing in the health sciences. The University serves more than 6,800 students across two campuses. The 105-acre Downers Grove Campus in Illinois includes: the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine; the College of Pharmacy, Downers Grove; the College of Health Sciences–Downers Grove Campus; the College of Dental Medicine–Illinois; the Chicago College of Optometry; and the College of Graduate Studies. The 134-acre Glendale Campus in Arizona includes: the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine; the College of Pharmacy, Glendale; the College of Health Sciences–Glendale Campus; the College of Dental Medicine–Arizona; the Arizona College of Optometry; the College of Veterinary Medicine-Arizona; the College of Graduate Studies; and the Arizona College of Podiatric Medicine. The campus also features community clinics on a 40-acre clinical campus: the Midwestern University Multispecialty Clinic, Dental Institute, Eye Institute, Animal Health Institute, and Therapy Institute.

Midwestern University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. For more information, visit https://www.midwestern.edu or call (623) 572-3215. To learn more about Midwestern University Clinics, visit https://www.mwuclinics.com.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and businesses.

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SOURCE D2L