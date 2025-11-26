Mielle, a P&G Brand, Makes the Roster as First Official Textured-Hair Care Partner of the NFL

Textured Hair Care Leader Brings High-Performance, Natural Products to the Biggest Stage in Football, From Locker Room to Living Room

CINCINNATI, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mielle, one of the fastest growing, Black-founded, woman-led textured haircare brands, today announced a new campaign with the National Football League (NFL).

Mielle x NFL

With women now making up about half of the NFL fanbase, this partnership forges a culture-driving force between the League and a textured hair care leader that is beloved by millions of women around the world, and helps textured-hair athletes, who experience sweat and friction under helmets that can cause dryness, breakage, and frizz. Building on Mielle's growing global presence in sports, the NFL partnership scales Mielle's impact to expand representation, access to high-quality care, and innovation for textured-hair athletes and fans.

"The NFL is excited to have Mielle, a brand that is committed to performance, community, and empowering fans and athletes, lean into the NFL partnership" said Tracie Rodburg, SVP Global Partnerships, NFL. "This partnership aligns with the league's mission to build lasting connections within our communities nationwide and celebrate the self-expression of our players and fans."

Physical activity is the ultimate torture test for textured hair, and this partnership with the NFL gives Mielle a powerful stage to prove how its high-performing ingredients and products protect curls and coils. Backed by rigorous safety testing and independent accreditation from the Skin Health Alliance, the world's leading skin health accreditation body, Mielle's dermatologists-reviewed formulas are beloved by millions around the world, with real results even under pressure. The brand's best-selling Rosemary Mint Oil alone, having more than 75,000 5-star reviews, reflect the real results that now come to the NFL stage.

"We're honored to be the first textured hair care partner of the NFL through our partnership with P&G," said Monique Rodriguez, Founder and CEO, Mielle. "For so many of us, football represents family and community. It's attending cookouts, tailgates, reconnecting with family and friends, and showing up in your favorite team colors. And for millions of fans, that includes twisting, braiding, and caring for your textured hair before kickoff."

"When textured hair products are in the locker room, players can show up as their full, authentic selves and leave with the same confidence they carry onto the field," said Omar Goff, President of Mielle. "This partnership reinforces that textured hair isn't a niche, it's central to the culture, the preparation, and the game-day experience. Together, we're creating possibilities and expanding access with textured hair fans around the world through one of the most powerful ecosystems in sports and media."

Mielle's portfolio, which includes fan-favorites like Rosemary Mint, Pomegranate & Honey, and Kalahari Melon & Aloe, were developed to deliver moisture, strength, and protection for textured hair, with performance designed to stay ready for every practice and game.

The announcement is supported by a social-first campaign, including the viral "Passing the Phone" video moment featuring talents across the league from including players, executives and agents, to players' families and on-air talent— celebrating how men and women show up on and off the field.

About Mielle

Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez, Mielle is the fastest growing Black-founded and women-led global beauty brand. With a heavy emphasis on incorporating healthier ingredients and a "root to results" approach, Mielle's collection of beauty products is designed for all hair types. Today, Mielle is a global and viral sensation, with orders in over 90 countries around the world. Their products can be found in more than 100,000 stores across the U.S. in retailers such as CVS, HEB, Rite Aid, Sally Beauty, Target, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, and Walmart.

About P&G

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About the National Football League

The National Football League (NFL) is the world's leading professional sports league, composed of 32 member clubs united by a shared commitment to excellence, community, and culture. The NFL continues to prioritize diversity, inclusion, and representation through its partnerships, programs, and fan experiences.

Media Contacts:

Nikki Osei-Barrett, Mielle, [email protected]

Maxine Dior Taylor, Egami Group, [email protected]

SOURCE Mielle Organics