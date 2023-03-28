Mielle Expands Pomegranate & Honey Collection with the Debut of New Air Dry Stylers

Substantially reduce drying time while maintaining moisture & shine with this new wash-and-go duo

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As "The Textured Hair Care Authority," Mielle – the fastest growing Black-founded and women-led beauty brand – is expanding its beloved Pomegranate & Honey Collection with the launch of the brand's 1st air dry stylers.

Meant to perfect your wash-and-go, the brand-new Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Air Dry Styling Lotion and Pomegranate & Honey Air Dry Styler Gel ($12.99 each) substantially reduce drying time. They maintain moisture & shine, while offering flexible control & hold without the crunch.

Mielle's Pomegranate & Honey Collection Prime + Define™ styling system formulated for thick, curly, Type 4 hair. But don't get it twisted, it's perfect for "curls on the go" looking to achieve definition. Featuring hero ingredients like pomegranate seed oil and honey, these products deeply condition your strands for added moisture and softer, more manageable curls. Curated with gels, stylers, conditioners and more, this collection of products is specifically chosen for you to achieve easy detangling, increased curl elasticity and definition for more beautiful, natural styles.

Mielle's newest additions to the Pomegranate & Honey collection, the Air Styler Lotion & Air Styler Gel up the ante by reducing drying time and helping you reclaim precious hours from the woes of wash day. Now you can Wash & Go Go Go!

Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Air Dry Styling Lotion - $12.99

Long air-dry time got your wash-n-go feeling like a wash day woe? Cut down drying time while sealing in moisture and creating touchably soft curls. This Air Dry Styling Lotion was formulated to detangle and define as it softens type 4 hair for perfect air-dried wash-n-go's. This innovative sprayable lotion seals in moisture for fast drying, soft to the touch curls that move.

Mist as needed onto freshly shampooed hair paying special attention to ends. Gently detangle with fingers or use a wide tooth comb to ensure even product distribution. Style as desired. For a firmer hold, follow with our Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Air Dry Styler Gel.

Key Benefits:

Fast Drying Sprayable Lotion

Softens, Detangles & Defines

For Curls on the Go!

Lightweight, Soft Definition

Pairs well with Pomegranate & Honey Air Dry Styler Gel

For Curls on The Go

Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Air Dry Styler Gel - $12.99

Hair needs hours to air-dry? Who has time for that? Elongate, clump, and set your curl pattern to the perfect fast drying definition. This Air Dry Styler Gel was formulated to elongate, clump and set type 4 hair for perfect air-dried wash-n-go's. This innovative sprayable liquid gel delivers flexible control, medium hold and fast drying definition.

After applying the Pomegranate & Honey Air Dry Styling Lotion, mist as needed onto hair paying special attention to ends. Gently detangle with fingers or use a wide tooth comb to ensure even product distribution. Style as desired.

Key Benefits:

Fast Drying Sprayable Liquid Gel

Elongates, Clumps, Defines & Sets Curl Pattern

For Curls on the Go!

Lightweight, Medium Hold Definition

Pairs well with Pomegranate & Honey Air Dry Styling Lotion

For Curls on The Go

For more information, please visit mielleorganics.com

About Mielle Organics

Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez, Mielle is the fastest growing Black-founded and women-led global beauty brand. With a heavy emphasis on incorporating healthier ingredients as its "root to results," Mielle is known as "The Textured Hair Care Authority." Today, Mielle is a global and viral sensation, with orders in nearly 90 countries around the world. The brand's products can be found in more than 100,000 stores across the U.S. in retailers such as CVS, Rite Aid, Sally Beauty, Target, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, and Walmart.

