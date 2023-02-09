Mielle Launches Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz System for Textured Hair with Proprietary Refrigerate-to-Activate Cold Application Technology™

Achieve frizz-free looks with an easy-to-follow, 4-step system, best served cold.

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Put frizz, humidity, and reversion on ice! As "The Textured Hair Care Authority," Mielle – the fastest growing Black-founded and women-led beauty brand – is launching its brand-new Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz System for textured hair - the first curated, step-by-step collection from Mielle specially formulated to target frizz triggered by damage, dryness, and humidity. Also introducing the brand's proprietary Cold Application Technology™, this versatile, easy-to-follow 4-step system features products that work in conjunction with one another ($12.99 each; a system bundle will be 30% off to celebrate the launch until Feb. 13) to achieve both curly and straight frizz-free styles. For intended results, it is recommended to use the entire collection as a system since the products build upon and enhance one another.

To start, cleanse, condition and seal with the Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Shampoo, Conditioner and Leave-In, and then style with the Curl Perfector for curly looks or Stay Straight Serum for straight styles. To up the cool factor, the Avocado & Tamanu Leave-In, Curl Perfector, and Stay Straight Serum feature Mielle's proprietary refrigerate-to-activate Cold Application Technology™ which naturally closes hair cuticles tightly in place to block out humidity. Borrowed from popular skin care trends, this cold science allows consumers, whether curly or straight, to say goodbye to frizz and hello to long-lasting smoothness.

For the longest time, the power of cool in hair care has been relegated to the cool rinse at the hair salon, or the cold shot button on your blow dryer – an underestimated feature that helps to smooth down the hair cuticle to create maximum shine and help your style last longer. Now, Mielle's Avocado & Tamanu Leave-In, Curl Perfector, and Stay Straight Serum harness the power of cool in unique and innovative formulas that you refrigerate to activate.

"Finding new, innovative and effective ingredients for textured hair has always been a passion of mine," shares Monique Rodriguez, co-founder and CEO of Mielle Organics. "We have been researching the combination of avocado and tamanu for some time now, considering their incredible benefits for beauty use. With the launch of Mielle's brand-new Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz System, we are not only bringing them to the forefront of hair care but also fusing avocado and tamanu with our proprietary refrigerate-to-activate Cold Application Technology™. It's the perfect marriage of science and nature."

Key Ingredients:

Avocado - Studies have shown that the minerals contained in Avocados help seal the hair cuticle cells. The combined potassium and magnesium present in avocados will give a smooth and shiny frizz-free appearance to the hair

Studies have shown that the minerals contained in Avocados help seal the hair cuticle cells. The combined potassium and magnesium present in avocados will give a smooth and shiny frizz-free appearance to the hair Tamanu Oil - It is often used as a skin care ingredient for anti-aging and wound healing, and has been revered in Polynesian countries for centuries because of its incredible healing and nourishing properties. It is the perfect additive for beauty and hair treatments because of its deep-penetrating and lightweight absorption, healing, and shine-inducing abilities. Rich in nutrients like alpha-linoleic, oleic, palmitic and stearic acids, Tamanu Oil deeply nourishes the hair follicles.

For best results, use the entire collection as a system:

Step 1 - Gently cleanse with the sulfate-free Anti-Frizz Shampoo.

Gently cleanse with the sulfate-free Anti-Frizz Shampoo. Step 2 - Follow with the Conditioner, rinse in cool water for 5 seconds to seal cuticles.

Follow with the Conditioner, rinse in cool water for 5 seconds to seal cuticles. Step 3 - After rinsing the Conditioner, spray the Anti-Frizz Slip & Seal Leave-In Conditioner on damp hair. Section hair and gently detangle with a wide tooth comb from ends to root for even distribution. Do not rinse.

After rinsing the Conditioner, spray the Anti-Frizz Slip & Seal Leave-In Conditioner on damp hair. Section hair and gently detangle with a wide tooth comb from ends to root for even distribution. Do not rinse. Step 4 - Select your style system. Pick the Curl Perfector for curly looks OR Stay Straight Serum for straight looks. Both provide an additional layer of protection against frizz.

Select your style system. Pick the Curl Perfector for curly looks OR Stay Straight Serum for straight looks. Both provide an additional layer of protection against frizz. For Curly Looks: apply Leave-In Conditioner, apply Anti-Frizz Curl Perfector on wet detangled hair, section by section. Style as desired. For Wash-n Go styles, define curls layer by layer, using a 9 or 7 row brush or use 2 fingers to smooth product on the hair to clump curls and maintain curl pattern while preventing frizz. Use a diffuser or air dry.



For Straight Looks: apply Leave-In Conditioner, blow dry hair. Apply a dime size amount of Anti-Frizz Stay Straight Serum, gently rub through hair from root to end and comb. Adjust amounts according to hair type, texture, length, density, and straightening needs. Do not overuse. Proceed to straighten with flat iron.

Usage Tip:

Refrigerate to chill for 1 hour minimum. Apply cold before styling. Refrigeration recommended for the Avocado & Tamanu Leave-In, Curl Perfector, and Stay Straight Serum, but is NOT required. Shake well before use. Do not freeze.

System Breakdown - $12.99 each

Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Shampoo – This shampoo replenishes moisture and gives the hair a clean slate as it gently removes residue from the hair and scalp. It leaves hair feeling soft, smooth and prepped for frizz-free styling. Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Conditioner – This conditioner nourishes and smooths the surface of the hair for increased manageability and easier detangling. It leaves hair feeling softer, shinier, and prepped for frizz-free styling. Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Slip & Seal Leave-In Conditioner – As a 1st layer for frizz protection, this leave-in conditioner smooths the surface of the hair providing instant detangling and slip. It seals cuticles in place and leaves hair soft and shiny with a layer of protection against frizz. It uses Cold Application Technology™. Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Curl Perfector – As a 2nd layer of protection for curly hair, it smooths and seals the surface of the hair to reduce frizz and adds a layer of protection against frizz while providing long lasting curl definition. It leaves curls soft, shiny and beautiful. It uses Cold Application Technology™. Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Stay Straight Serum – As a 2nd layer of protection for straight styles, this serum seals the surface of the hair, shields against up to 450 degree heat and adds a layer of protection against frizz, humidity, and reversion. Use for softer, shinier, long-lasting straight styles. It uses Cold Application Technology™.

No Silicones, Parabens, Sulfates, Paraffins, Mineral Oil, DEA, Animal Testing.

Where to Buy:

$45 for the entire system (this special system bundle will be 30% off to celebrate the launch until Feb. 13)

https://mielleorganics.com/products/avocado-tamanu-anti-frizz-system

Plus:

Target , Walmart , Walgreens, CVS , Sally Beauty , H-E-B

For more information, please visit mielleorganics.com

About Mielle Organics

Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez, Mielle is the fastest growing Black-founded and women-led global beauty brand. With a heavy emphasis on incorporating healthier ingredients as its "root to results," Mielle is known as "The Textured Hair Care Authority." Today, Mielle is a global and viral sensation, with orders in nearly 90 countries around the world. The brand's products can be found in more than 100,000 stores across the U.S. in retailers such as CVS, Rite Aid, Sally Beauty, Target, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, and Walmart.

