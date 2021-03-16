Mielle Organics Announces 2021 Unmasked: I Know My Roots Series

The Unmasked: I Know My Roots series is about empowering multicultural women and young girls. The series will utilize the collective voices of Mielle Organics' notable brand ambassadors through honest conversations, storytelling, and imagery to encourage them to embrace their natural hair care journey, inner beauty, and authenticity.

Founder and CEO of Mielle Organics, Monique Rodriguez, says it was essential to release the Unmasked: I Know My Roots series during Women's History Month. "Unmasked: I Know My Roots" is an elevated take on our journey to empower multicultural women and young girls to showcase their authentic selves unapologetically," said Monique Rodriguez. "This project is special because it's a fresh take on Mielle Organics' ideals as a company and allows me and my fellow ambassadors to show a different side of women's empowerment."

To learn more about the 2021 Unmasked I Know My Roots series, please visit https://mielleorganics.com/pages/unmasked .

