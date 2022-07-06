Get 20% off of some of Mielle's Amazon Choice best sellers on July 12th & 13th

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon's biggest sale of the year is back! For Prime Day 2022, Mielle Organics is offering 20% off its highest-rated haircare products on July 12th & 13th. As one of the fastest growing Black-owned and women-led global beauty brands, Mielle Organics has been innovating the haircare space since 2014 with its collection of products for all hair types. The company is guided by the belief that healthier ingredients encourage healthier hair, offering efficacious formulas to achieve optimal results. With Prime Day options ranging from category best sellers to "Amazon's Choice" picks, the below products are deals not to be missed.

Mielle Organics Announces 2022 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Customer Favorites

1. Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

6,453 ratings

Amazon's Choice

Mielle's top-selling product on Amazon

Winner - 2021 NaturallyCurly Best of the Best Award

4.6 out of 5 stars

A viral sensation on TikTok and a customer and editor favorite, this oil is a nutrient-rich, intensive formula that encourages stronger and healthier hair. From nourishing hair follicles, smoothing split ends and helping with a dry scalp, this hair oil uses natural ingredients and essential oils to provide the care your hair deserves. Use it on protective styles, including braids and weaves, and enjoy its fresh, invigorating scent during a hot oil treatment.

2. Mielle Organics Babassu & Mint Deep Conditioner

3,255 ratings

Amazon's Choice

Winner - 2021 NaturallyCurly Best of the Best Award

4.5 out of 5 stars

Derived from an Amazonian palm fruit, babassu oil contains high concentrations of sterols and tocopherols to moisturize and improve hair and scalp. That's why it's one of the main ingredients of this hair conditioner. This deep conditioner is enriched with fatty acids and natural oils, as well as complex amino acids from wheat, soy, and other all-natural ingredients, to help hydrate and replenish your hair.

3. Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Leave-In Conditioner

4,053 ratings

Amazon's Choice

Winner - 2022 InStyle Best Beauty Buy Award

Winner - 2021 NaturallyCurly Best of the Best Award

4.7 out of 5 stars

This conditioner is lightweight, easy to use, and smells great! Proper detangling of your hair is a must, and this leave-in conditioner will detangle each and every strand. It will also lock in extra moisture, providing long-lasting hydration and protecting the hair with a wonderful blend of babassu oil and citrus extracts. It's a win-win!

4. Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Edge Gel

2,694 ratings

Amazon's Choice

Winner - 2021 NaturallyCurly Best of the Best Award

4.4 out of 5 stars

Edges can be delicate. Mielle Organics' Rosemary Mint Strengthening Edge Gel shapes and smooths while infusing edges with strength and important nutrients. With biotin and natural ingredients such as coconut and babassu seed oil, this edge gel offers a healthy hold along with nourishment.

About Mielle Organics - Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez, Mielle Organics is the fastest growing Black-owned and women-led global beauty brand. With a heavy emphasis on incorporating healthier ingredients as its "root to results," Mielle's collection of beauty products is designed for all hair types. Today, Mielle is a global and viral sensation, with orders in over 87 countries around the world. Their products can be found in more than 100,000 stores across the U.S. in retailers such as CVS, Rite Aid, Sally Beauty, Target, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, and Walmart.

