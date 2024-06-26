Mielle Unveils Iconic "Mielle Pink" Pantone and Actively Black Collaboration to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

"Starting a decade ago in my kitchen with a single product, Mielle has grown into the fastest-growing Black-founded, woman-led multicultural hair care brand," said Monique Rodriguez, CEO and Founder of Mielle. "As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we remain committed to innovation, expanding our portfolio, and creating memorable experiences for our community. Our new collaboration with Actively Black and the official launch of 'Mielle Pink' are just the beginning of our exciting journey ahead."

To commemorate this milestone, Mielle is kicking off a yearlong celebration filled with experiential consumer moments, new collaborations, and exciting partnerships announcements. The Mielle and Actively Black athleisure collection, launching today, merges style and comfort, featuring the brand's iconic "Mielle Pink." Available from June 26, 2024, to August 2, 2024, on activelyblack.com, the collection ranges from $20 co-branded sweat wicking headbands to a $90 unisex performance hoodie.

"Monique and Melvin are trailblazers who share our commitment to uplifting Black communities and operating in excellence. To see Black founders start from humble beginnings and overcome the challenges and obstacles to achieving their dream is an inspiration to me personally," says Lanny Smith, founder of Actively Black. "I am beyond honored to celebrate this milestone with our Mielle x Actively Black Collaboration."

In a pioneering move, Mielle has also partnered with Pantone Color, the global leading source of color expertise, to officially introduce "Mielle Pink" as a Pantone color. "Establishing 'Mielle Pink' as a Pantone color is our way of trademarking a shade that has become synonymous with our brand and packaging," said Omar Goff, President of Mielle. "This unique color reinforces our brand's identity and market presence."

Mielle has additional surprises planned, including an immersive experience at the upcoming Essence Festival of Culture (July 4 – July 7) in New Orleans. Festivalgoers are invited to explore the Mielleverse, an in-person activation celebrating diverse beauty and sisterhood through the brand's decade-long history and innovative collections.

Over the past decade, Mielle has revolutionized the hair care aisle by providing high-quality products with natural ingredients tailored to women of color. Now part of the P&G Beauty family, Mielle continues to lead the textured hair care industry, fostering a strong community with viral fan-favorite products, culturally relevant brand ambassadors, and partnerships with the WNBA, HBCUs, and other Black organizations.

For more information, visit Mielle's website or follow us on social media @mielleorganics. For the Actively Black collaboration, visit activelyblack.com.

About Mielle

Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez, Mielle is a popular Black-founded, woman-led global beauty brand that is rooted in natural ingredients. With a heavy emphasis on incorporating healthier ingredients as its "root to results," Mielle Organics' collection of beauty products is designed for Black women. Their products can be found in more than 100,000 stores across the U.S. in retailers such as Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty, Target, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Walmart.

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at www.pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Actively Black

Actively Black is a global sportswear label disrupting the world of athletic fashion with premium athleisure and sports apparel that celebrates Black style and culture, and supports to Black communities, consumers and athletes around the world. As a community-first company, Actively Black is singularly focused on the representation of Black creatives, designers and brands in sports-fashion and investing in the health and wellness of Black communities worldwide. Proceeds from Actively Black are put towards educational programs and resources that promote physical, mental and emotional health and support HBCU athletics, social justice initiatives and diversity and representation advocacy.

Media Contacts:

Mielle Organics:

Ma'at Sargeant

[email protected]

SOURCE Mielle Organics