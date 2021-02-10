Mielle Organics Announces Megan Thee Stallion as First Global Ambassador

"It's an incredible feeling to be an ambassador for a beauty brand that uplifts women..." - Megan Thee Stallion Tweet this

"Mielle has seen phenomenal growth in many key categories and the addition of Megan Thee Stallion as our global ambassador will further fuel our continued expansion and reshape the beauty industry. We are excited to partner with the leading female rapper to realize our global trajectory and to pursue new avenues of engagement that will bring new customers to our products," says CEO Monique Rodriguez. "By teaming with Megan, we are well positioned to explore and expand our product lines to continue to meet the needs of our clients," added COO Melvin Rodriguez.

"I'm excited to represent a global hair care brand that is Black-owned and women led," said Megan. "It's an incredible feeling to become an ambassador for a beauty brand that uplifts women to stand in their natural beauty."

The global beauty industry has benefited from advancements in digital marketing and Mielle plans to develop a series of innovative campaigns using Megan Thee Stallion to connect new and existing clients to their products and philanthropic mission. In advance of the announcement of Mielle's association with Megan Thee Stallion, the company has experienced a 46% increase in sales and new customer acquisition.

About Mielle

Mielle Organics is a natural hair care and beauty brand that believes healthier ingredients encourage healthier hair and skin. Mielle Organics launched in 2014 with the creation of the first Mielle Organics product, the Advanced Hair Formula, a unique proprietary blend of herbs, amino acids and minerals to support healthy hair, skin and nails, and immune system. Mielle products are 100% Black-owned and CEO made and tested. Every product that leaves Mielle's warehouse in Indiana has been formulated and developed with a level of care and attention that is unmatched. Mielle is sold nationally at Sally, Target, Kroger, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Rite Aid, HEB, internationally in Europe, Africa and online at www.mielleorganics.com .

