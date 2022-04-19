The fastest growing Black-owned and women-led global beauty brand is now available at the nation's largest beauty retailer

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mielle Organics today announced its retail expansion into Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. The company's award-winning multicultural haircare products are now available to shop at all 1,300+ stores nationwide and online at ulta.com.

Mielle Organics Launches into Ulta Beauty

As one of the fastest growing Black-owned and women-led global beauty brands, Mielle Organics is innovating the haircare space with its collection of products for all hair types. The company is guided by the belief that healthier ingredients encourage healthier hair and offers efficacious formulas to achieve optimal results. With more than nine years of experience as a registered nurse, founder and CEO, Monique Rodriguez, started the brand in 2014 with the goal to deliver effective haircare solutions, while inspiring women in business and entrepreneurship to pursue their passions. The expansion into Ulta Beauty helps further that mission.

"We are so excited to offer Mielle Organics to Ulta Beauty's guests across the country," said Monique Rodriguez. "This launch is the culmination of nearly eight years of building this brand with a focus on innovation and ingredients that offer solutions for textured hair. Ulta Beauty is a premiere destination for beauty lovers, and now Mielle Organics has arrived!"

"We're delighted to welcome Mielle Organics to the Ulta Beauty haircare assortment," says Jessica Phillips, vice president of merchandising at Ulta Beauty. "The brand has established a loyal fanbase over the years and we're excited to offer yet another touch point for beauty enthusiasts to discover their beloved products. We know our guests will embrace Mielle Organics into their routines as so many people have all over the world."

Ulta Beauty will offer eight Mielle Organics bestsellers from the brand's Essentials Collection and the Pomegranate & Honey Collection, ranging from $12.99 - $14.99.

The Mielle Organics Essentials Collection is perfect for all hair types and provides the ultimate all-in-one solution for daily maintenance. Infused with effective ingredients including babassu oil, buriti fruit oil, honey and ginger, the line helps reduce scalp irritation – including dandruff and inflammation, while delivering soft, hydrated, and frizz-free curls to stimulate and encourage restored hair growth. This line at Ulta Beauty will include the Babassu Oil & Mint Deep Conditioner, Avocado Moisturizing Hair Milk, White Peony Leave In Conditioner and the Mint Almond Oil.

Designed especially for kinky and coily hair types, the Pomegranate & Honey Collection helps to hydrate and moisturize tighter curl patterns. The entire collection is made with honey, which helps regulate and retain moisture and pomegranate, which is rich in antioxidants, helping to strengthen hair follicles, eliminate frizz and nourish and hydrate hair strands. The collection's Moisturizing and Detangling Shampoo, Moisturizing and Detangling Conditioner, Leave in Conditioner and Coil Sculpting Custard will be available in Ulta Beauty stores and online.

To shop the Mielle Organics brand at Ulta Beauty, please visit

https://www.ulta.com/brand/mielle-organics

About Mielle Organics

Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez, Mielle Organics is the fastest growing Black-owned and women-led global beauty brand. With a heavy emphasis on incorporating healthier ingredients as its "root to results," Mielle Organics' collection of beauty products is designed for all hair types. Today, Mielle Organics is a global and viral sensation, with orders in over 87 countries around the world. Their products can be found in more than 100,000 stores across the U.S. in retailers such as Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty, Target, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Walmart.

