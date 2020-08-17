Mielle Organics Launches #MoreThanAStrand Campaign to Provide Educational, Entrepreneurial, Economic Empowerment and Business Investment for Women of Color Around the Globe

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the forefront of today's natural hair care movement, Chicago-based all-natural skin and hair brand Mielle Organics (www.mielleorganics.com) is pleased to announce the expansion of their global philanthropic footprint with the #MoreThanAStrand campaign to empower women and young girls around the globe with education, entrepreneurship opportunities, and economic prosperity.

With the COVID-19 global pandemic affecting many businesses across the world, Mielle Organics is taking action to support recovery efforts with the launch of the #MoreThanAStrand (www.morethanastrand.com) campaign with an up to $1 Million fund to invest in communities in North America, the Caribbean and Africa to help get Black women-owned beauty and barber shops back up and running, as well as investing in future of entrepreneurs wanting to open their own businesses by helping cover start-up costs, certifications, tools and other needs. Mielle Organics has also partnered with Newark Business Hub Education and Rutgers University Office of Continuing Professional Education, to launch a new online global entrepreneurship certificate program which the company will commit to providing 60 full scholarships covering costs related to the program for women who apply. Courses include Setting Up a Business, Generating Revenue, Marketing and Financial Management, among many other courses to complete the curriculum.

Like many progressive business owners, CEO of Mielle Organics Monique Rodriguez has spearheaded the movement for an increase in entrepreneurship, especially among women of color. "Empowering women with the tools of education and entrepreneurship is at the core of Mielle Organics' DNA," she adds. "The goal of the #MoreThanAStrand campaign is to not only bridge the gap between women and young girls across the tri-continents of North America, the Caribbean and Africa through their hair, but to empower those women to cultivate economic prosperity within their communities."

I commend Mielle Organics' forward-thinking to develop, nurture and invest in entrepreneurs globally," says Kimberlee Williams, Co-Founder and CEO of Newark Business Hub Education. "Entrepreneurs, and those aspiring to become entrepreneurs, want to know what works to accelerate their business growth. We will demystify what it takes to succeed. The training will provide practical strategies to remove the challenges that entrepreneurs face throughout different stages of their growth," she adds.

