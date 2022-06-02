Meet the new botanical blend that nourishes hair and scalp back to health and the 1st textured hair collection featuring Tulsi

MERRILLVILLE, Ind, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mielle Organics - the fastest growing Black-owned and women-led beauty brand - is now launching the 1st textured hair collection featuring Tulsi for wavy, curly and coily hair. Exclusively at Ulta Beauty, the new 6-piece Mango & Tulsi Botanical Blend Collection ($14.99 each) is a nourishing, botanical collection formulated with Mango and Tulsi to improve both hair and scalp health.

Mielle Organics Launches New Mango & Tulsi Botanical Blend Collection Exclusively at Ulta Beauty

This perfectly paired collection combines the queen of herbs, Tulsi, with the king of fruits, Mango, to create this nourishing botanical blend. Tulsi (also called "holy basil") is known for its botanical leaves and is rich in vitamin C and zinc to maintain moisture in the scalp. Within Ayurveda, it is recognized for its wide spectrum of healing properties. It helps improve scalp health and strengthen roots. Rich in antioxidant vitamins A & C, the botanical mangifera indica, commonly known as Mango, restores and balances moisture in hair. Together, these vital ingredients deeply nourish to prevent breakage, moisturize dry hair and scalp, strengthen roots and smooth a rough hair shaft.

"It is one of my greatest passions to find new ingredients and develop problem-solving products," says founder and CEO Monique Rodriguez. "I am proud to introduce the beauty industry's first collection for textured hair featuring the ingredient, Tulsi. Mielle Organics' new Mango & Tulsi Botanical Blend Collection is going to be a gamechanger to help prevent damage to the hair and scalp."

A standout of the collection is the Mango & Tulsi Nourishing Instant 3-IN-1 Serum. Great for both natural curly and thermally smooth styles, it helps repair and strengthen damaged hair and split ends, seal the cuticle for smoother, shinier-looking hair and replenish the scalp for improved roots and stronger-looking hair.

The line also includes a Nourishing Shampoo, Nourishing Conditioner, Nourishing Leave-In Conditioner, Nourishing Whipping Crème and a Nourishing Styling Gel – all vegan and cruelty free.

Features & Benefits

● Nourishing Instant 3-IN-1 Serum - Transforms, seals, and replenishes. Transforms, weakened, frizzy hair. Seals cuticles with nutrients for smoother, shinier hair. Replenishes scalp for improved roots and stronger looking hair.

● Nourishing Shampoo - Cleanses and moisturizes. Removes scalp impurities while moisturizing hair for softer smoother strands.

● Nourishing Conditioner - Protects hair. Helps strengthen and protect for stronger, shinier, and softer looking hair.

● Nourishing Leave-In Conditioner - Restores and protects. Restores moisture, while reducing the appearance of breakage and frizz. Scalp maintains vital nourishment for roots.

● Nourishing Whipping Crème - Enhances curls and shine. Replenishes dry, limp strands with moisture to enhance curl memory for frizz-free, smoother curls with definition.

● Nourishing Styling Gel - Holds and defines. Delivers long-lasting flexible hold, while defining curls without flaking. Curls are soft and shiny.

Pricing

$14.99 each from https://www.ulta.com/brand/mielle-organics

Availability

Mielle's Mango & Tulsi collection is launching exclusively at Ulta Beauty and will be available on www.mielleorganics.com beginning later in June.

About Mielle Organics

Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez, Mielle Organics is the fastest growing Black-owned and women-led global beauty brand. With a heavy emphasis on incorporating healthier ingredients as its "root to results," Mielle's collection of beauty products is designed for all hair types. Today, Mielle is a global and viral sensation, with orders in over 87 countries around the world. Their products can be found in more than 100,000 stores across the U.S. in retailers such as CVS, Rite Aid, Sally Beauty, Target, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, and Walmart.

Contacts:

Janice McCafferty, Jessica McCafferty

Janice McCafferty Communications

773-319-2581

[email protected]

SOURCE Mielle Organics