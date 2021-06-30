Mielle Organics Welcomes 60 Scholarship Recipients to 2021 Global Certificate Program

CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mielle Organics, the leading global, natural beauty brand, is pleased to announce the inaugural class of their 2021 Global Education and Entrepreneurship Program. Mielle alongside education partners Rutgers University and the Newark Business Hub welcome 60 participants into their program on a fully-funded scholarship. Among these scholarship recipients are Black women from the United States, Caribbean, Europe, and South Africa. As part of their pledge to provide opportunities for entrepreneurship and generational wealth, Mielle has dedicated $1 Million from their More Than A Strand Education Fund to go cover the costs of tuition and any startup costs associated with developing a successful business.

For Mielle Organics CEO, Monique Rodriguez, creating this opportunity for the next generation of Black women entrepreneurs was necessary. "When I founded Mielle Organics, there weren't many entrepreneurship programs in existence for women who looked like me," said Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics. "To be able to reach back and provide opportunities to develop successful, sustainable and wealth-building businesses in the Black community is a dream come true."

"Our partnership with Mielle Organics and Newark Business Hub will not only set the path for generations to come but deliver tangible results that will change Black and brown communities," said Kenneth M. Karamichael, Assistant Director of the Rutgers Office of Continuing Professional Education. "With over two centuries of professional and global workforce development experience, this dynamic collaboration represents Rutgers University's ongoing commitment toward advancing the business skills and opportunities for Black women and people of color."

"US-based Black women accounted for a majority of the small business sector growth nationally prior to COVID," said Kimberlee S. Williams, Cofounder and CEO, Newark Business Hub. By coupling this online learning community with access to capital, we are creating a collaborative model that empowers Black women to help close the racial equity wealth gap.

Participants of the 2021 Global Certificate Program will begin Fall semester classes online on July 15.

