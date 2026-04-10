Mighty Auto Parts Announces Transition of Orlando Franchise to Vaden Automotive Group

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Distributing is pleased to announce the transition of its Orlando, Florida franchise to Vaden Distribution, LLC, doing business as Mighty of Orlando. This marks the third Mighty franchise awarded to Vaden Automotive Group, representing a continued expansion of their operations within the Mighty system.

"We can't thank the Vaden Automotive Group enough for their commitment to Mighty," said Josh D'Agostino, President and CEO of Mighty Distributing System of America. Post this Mighty of Orlando

Vaden Automotive Group, headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, operates 14 automotive dealerships across Savannah and Brunswick, Georgia, as well as Hilton Head, South Carolina. The organization brings extensive automotive and operational expertise to the Mighty system, positioning the Orlando franchise for continued growth and success.

The newly awarded territory includes seven counties in Central Florida, along with the northern portion of Brevard County, representing the greater Orlando market. Vaden Distribution will acquire the existing Orlando franchise from Step One Automotive Group. This strategic transition allows Step One Automotive Group to focus on its core market in Pensacola, Florida, while enabling Vaden to expand Mighty's presence in Central Florida.

Operations will continue from the existing warehouse facility in Sanford, Florida, ensuring a seamless transition for customers and partners. To support ongoing performance and long-term success, Mighty Franchise Success Team member Luke Yockey will provide operational support and strategic guidance throughout the transition.

"We can't thank the Vaden Automotive Group enough for their commitment to Mighty," said Josh D'Agostino, President and CEO of Mighty Distributing System of America. "They continue to invest in the Mighty System, and are now bringing their extensive knowledge in the automotive industry to the Orlando market. We know their leadership will strengthen Mighty's position and enhance our customer service in Central Florida."

With an established dealership network and a proven track record of operational excellence, Vaden Automotive Group is well positioned to expand Mighty's footprint and deliver increased value to customers throughout Central Florida.

About Mighty Distributing System of America

Mighty Auto Parts, a division of Mighty Distributing System of America, is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA. For more than 60 years, we've supported a network of 100 franchised distributors across 44 U.S. states and five international markets. Mighty partners exclusively with automotive professionals, providing unparalleled local service, expert inventory management, and comprehensive training. Our broad range of OE-quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants, and shop supplies continues to attract independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers, and new car dealerships nationwide and internationally. Learn more at www.mightyautoparts.com.

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