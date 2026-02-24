Mighty Auto Parts Expands Northeast Footprint Through Acquisition of Northern New Jersey Franchise

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Distributing proudly announces the continued growth of franchise owner Rob Sinanan through his acquisition of Mighty Auto Parts of Northern New Jersey. The established territory officially transitioned to Sinanan's leadership in January, representing a strategic expansion of his existing operations within the Mighty system.

Mighty Auto Parts of Northern New Jersey

Rob Sinanan brings nearly 20 years of direct experience within the Mighty Auto Parts system, having built his career in the highly competitive New York City & Long Island market. He began working with Mighty Auto Parts of New York in 2006, where he quickly distinguished himself through strong operational execution and sales leadership. His early success was recognized when he earned the Mighty 2009 Salesperson of the Year award.

In 2017, Rob assumed ownership of Mighty Auto Parts of New York City, serving in the dual role of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Since then, he has led the business with hands-on oversight across finance, operations, sales strategy, and customer relationships.

Building on the success of his New York City operation, Rob expanded his footprint by acquiring the Northern New Jersey franchise as a second Mighty location. As part of this expansion, the Northern New Jersey territory has been strategically extended to include Staten Island, New York, allowing for geographic alignment and operational efficiencies that enhance customer service across the region.

After 42 years of dedicated service to Mighty, Paul Kerstein successfully transitioned ownership of his Northern New Jersey franchise to Rob. To ensure continuity and a smooth transition, Paul will continue to support Rob in advisory and operational roles over the next six months.

"Rob represents the very best of what the Mighty system is built on—developing leaders from within and empowering proven operators to grow," said Josh D'Agostino, President and CEO of Mighty Auto Parts. "His deep operational experience, financial discipline, and commitment to customer service make him the ideal owner to lead our Northern New Jersey and Staten Island markets into the future."

About Mighty Distributing System of America

Mighty Auto Parts, a division of Mighty Distributing System of America, is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA. For more than 60 years, we've supported a network of 100 franchised distributors across 44 U.S. states and five international markets. Mighty partners exclusively with automotive professionals, providing unparalleled local service, expert inventory management, and comprehensive training. Our broad range of OE-quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants, and shop supplies continues to attract independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers, and new car dealerships nationwide and internationally. Learn more at www.mightyautoparts.com.

