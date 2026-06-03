Mighty Distributing System of America Announces the Acquisition of PREMA Canada, Expanding into the Canadian Market

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Distributing System of America announced today the acquisition of PREMA Canada, effective June 2, 2026. The acquisition expands Mighty's distribution network into Canada and strengthens its position within the North American automotive aftermarket.

PREMA Canada brings an established customer base, strong supplier relationships, and extensive expertise in the Canadian automotive aftermarket. The acquisition expands the Mighty brand, offering a direct presence in Canada and creates new opportunities for franchisees, distributors, suppliers, and customers across both countries.

"We have been working to expand into the Canadian market, and this acquisition is a natural next step in Mighty's growth," said Josh D'Agostino, President & CEO of Mighty Distributing System of America. Post this

According to Dave Lottridge, President of PREMA Canada, "PREMA Canada has always believed that long-term success is built through trusted relationships, strong operational support, and a shared commitment to helping customers grow. By partnering with Mighty, we are aligning with an organization that shares those same values. This collaboration strengthens our ability to support distributors, service providers, and supplier partners across Canada while creating new opportunities for growth, innovation, and continued success throughout the automotive aftermarket."

"We have been working to expand into the Canadian market, and this acquisition is a natural next step in Mighty's growth," said Josh D'Agostino, President & CEO of Mighty Distributing System of America. "PREMA Canada and Mighty are much the same and share a common history. PREMA's commitment to customer relationships and service aligns with the standards Mighty has upheld for more than 60 years. We look forward to building on PREMA Canada's strong foundation and growing together in the Canadian market."

Mighty will begin the integration process immediately, with plans to share operational updates and partnership opportunities in the weeks ahead.

About Mighty Distributing System of America

Mighty Distributing System of America, headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, has supported a network of franchised distributors for more than 60 years across the United States and international markets. Mighty provides inventory management, category expertise, training, and distribution solutions focused on helping customers improve operational performance and grow their businesses. The company offers a broad portfolio of OE-quality automotive parts, chemical products, lubricants, shop supplies, and related aftermarket solutions serving customers throughout North America.

About PREMA Canada

Founded in 1954, PREMA Canada is a leading Canadian distributor of tire and wheel service supplies, with a network of 23 independent distributors and 18 company sales representatives serving every province. Headquartered in Ancaster, Ontario, the company provides products, training, and direct mobile delivery services to tire service customers from coast to coast.

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SOURCE Mighty Distributing System