Mighty Auto Parts Appoints Brandon Hansen as Director of Major Accounts

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Auto Parts announces that Brandon Hansen has joined the organization as Director, Major Accounts, where he will lead national account strategy and support continued growth with Mighty's key customers.

Hansen brings more than 25 years of automotive aftermarket experience, with a career spanning product management, national promotions, and sales leadership focused on major accounts.

Hansen brings more than 25 years of automotive aftermarket experience, with a career spanning product management, national promotions, and sales leadership focused on major accounts. Most recently, he served as Director of Sales at Hopkins Manufacturing / First Brands Group, where he led an $85 million-plus book of business across multiple channels, driving revenue growth, margin improvement, and stronger customer partnerships.

Prior to Hopkins, Hansen spent more than two decades with NAPA AUTO PARTS and Balkamp in progressive leadership roles including Product Manager, Promotions Manager, and National Sales Manager. During that time, he worked closely with major national and regional accounts and supported a $1 billion-plus annual sales portfolio across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

In his role at Mighty Auto Parts, Hansen will focus on strengthening major account relationships, aligning sales strategies with customer needs, and supporting Mighty's long-term growth objectives.

"Brandon brings a rare combination of extensive product knowledge and national account management experience," said Josh D'Agostino, President and CEO of Mighty Auto Parts. "Major accounts will continue to be a large part of our revenue growth in the coming years, and Brandon's expertise will strengthen existing partnerships and help develop new ones."

About Mighty Distributing System of America

Mighty Auto Parts, a division of Mighty Distributing System of America, is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA. For more than 60 years, we've supported a network of 100 franchised distributors across 44 U.S. states and five international markets. Mighty partners exclusively with automotive professionals, providing unparalleled local service, expert inventory management, and comprehensive training. Our broad range of OE-quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants, and shop supplies continues to attract independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers, and new car dealerships nationwide and internationally. Learn more at www.mightyautoparts.com.

