Mighty Auto Parts Welcomes Back Matt Shaw as Vice President of Sales

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Auto Parts announces the return of Matt Shaw as Vice President of Sales, a role in which he will lead sales strategy and execution to accelerate the expansion of key product lines and revenue growth across the Mighty system.

"Matt's understanding of Mighty combined with his great reputation within the Mighty System makes him the right leader for this role," said Josh D'Agostino, President and CEO of Mighty Auto Parts. Post this Mighty Auto Parts_Matt Shaw

Matt Shaw brings deep institutional knowledge and a proven track record of success within the Mighty organization. Throughout his tenure, he has played a critical leadership role in the development and successful launches of several strategic initiatives, most notably Mighty's VS7® 2.0 and Mighty's Brightline program, both of which have strengthened the company's value proposition and growth trajectory.

In his role as Vice President of Sales, Shaw will focus on assessing and optimizing Mighty's equipment offerings, technology platforms, incentive and promotional structures for Mighty VS7®, Mighty Brightline and Heavy Duty. His mandate includes aligning these capabilities to better support franchisees, enhance customer engagement, and drive sustained revenue growth with both existing and new customers.

"Matt's understanding of Mighty combined with his great reputation within the Mighty System makes him the right leader for this role," said Josh D'Agostino, President and CEO of Mighty Auto Parts. "I am extremely excited that we secured his return to this strategic position. He has been instrumental in some of our most important initiatives, and we are confident in his leadership to accelerate sales in key product categories and programs."

About Mighty Distributing System of America

Mighty Auto Parts, a division of Mighty Distributing System of America, is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA. For more than 60 years, we've supported a network of 100 franchised distributors across 44 U.S. states and five international markets. Mighty partners exclusively with automotive professionals, providing unparalleled local service, expert inventory management, and comprehensive training. Our broad range of OE-quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants, and shop supplies continues to attract independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers, and new car dealerships nationwide and internationally. Learn more at www.mightyautoparts.com.

Follow Mighty Auto Parts online:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MightyAutoParts

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mightyautoparts

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/mightyautoparts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mightyautoparts/

SOURCE Mighty Distributing System