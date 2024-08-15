Mikal Watts Of Watts Law Firm LLP Included In 31ˢᵗ Edition Of The Best Lawyers In America®

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Watts Law Firm LLP is proud to congratulate Mikal C. Watts, founder of Watts Law Firm LLP and highly regarded mass tort attorney for his inclusion in Best Lawyers® 31st edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for his expertise in mass tort and personal injury litigation.

This honor underscores Mikal C. Watts' unwavering commitment to justice, a passion that has been the driving force behind his prestigious career. Graduating from the University of Texas law school at just 21 years old and winning over $100,000,000 in verdicts by age 31, Watts has turned his passion into a mission to uphold the principles of justice and be a fearless advocate for his clients.

Over the last 35 years, Mikal C. Watts has defended over 200,000 clients against the negligence of major corporations, resulting in billions of dollars for those who have fallen victim to utility-caused wildfires, catastrophic personal injury, product liability, and other unfortunate circumstances. For Watts, these cases are not just about recouping the losses of his clients, but sending the message that corporate negligence and greed will not be tolerated.

Most recently, Mikal C. Watts was one of the attorneys involved in the lawsuits against Hawaiian Electric and their subsidiaries for their role in causing the Maui Wildfires back in August, 2023. On August 2, a historic $4.012 billion settlement was reached, marking one more step towards rebuilding the town of Lahaina.

Best Lawyers chooses who to recognize based on peer review feedback collected from other lawyers within the same geographical area and legal practice area. Mikal C. Watts' recognition in Best Lawyers is a testament to his enduring dedication and impact his work has had on the lives of thousands.

ABOUT MIKAL WATTS OF WATTS LAW FIRM LLP

Mikal C. Watts of Watts Law Firm LLP is nationally recognized for his vast experience in wildfire litigation across the United States. Mikal draws from his extensive background that includes representation of survivors from the Maui Wildfire, Dixie Wildfire, Holiday Farm Fire, McBride Fire, McKinney Fire, and others. Notably, Mikal was a lead counsel for the monumental $13.5 billion settlement that covered the Camp Fire in 2018 and the Tubbs Fire in 2017.

Media Contact:

Natalie Medved

724-825-348

[email protected]

SOURCE Watts Law Firm LLP