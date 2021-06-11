Mikart acquires state-of-the-art Korsch XM12 to meet client demands for complex formulation development & production of oral solid dose products

ATLANTA, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikart, LLC a comprehensive contract development and manufacturing organization recently acquired a state-of-the-art Korsch XM12 to meet their Pharmaceutical client demands for complex formulation development and production of oral solid dose products.

Mikart CEO Michael Kallelis stated, "Mikart has a 45-year history as a CDMO for solid oral and liquid oral formulation development and manufacturing. Adding this equipment will help our earlier clinical phase clients with the development of their fixed dose combination (FDC) products and potent compounds that require state-of-the-art compression technology for bilayer and mini tablets. Korsch was able to provide the technology and platform for us to answer that call as we continue to expand our business. This is the first in a series of planned capital expenditures to leverage Mikart's deep understanding in modified release, formulation development, and our core competencies in development, clinical and commercial scale manufacturing."

Nazar Elkarim, Vice President of Pharmaceutical Development Services, added, "In addition to formulation and clinical trial production, Mikart offers the ability for our clients to work with potent compounds, under cGMP conditions, in our FDA approved facilities. Additional capabilities will also be added this year that increase formulation technologies at our Atlanta, Georgia facilities."

Gus LaBella, Director of Formulation Development commented, "The compression technology in the XM12, with its automated weight checking, advanced design, interchangeable turrets, and modern operating system will enable Mikart to take on complex bi-layer tablet projects and offer the flexibility requested by our clients."

About Mikart, LLC

Mikart, LLC is a privately-owned contract development and manufacturing organization founded in 1975. Mikart focuses on small molecules, potent compounds, solid oral and non-sterile liquids through a variety of technologies including combination products, oral solutions, and suspensions. Through a full range of formulation, analytical, and manufacturing services, Mikart provides pharmaceutical companies with a complete and seamless development solution that minimizes the time to market through clinical and commercial launch.

Follow us on LinkedIn to stay informed www.linkedin.com/company/mikart-llc or for more information visit us at www.mikart.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Hall

[email protected]

SOURCE Mikart, LLC

Related Links

www.mikart.com

