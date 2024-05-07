Mikart and Nano PharmaSolutions complete key milestones

ATLANTA, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikart, LLC ("Mikart"), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its collaboration with Nano PharmaSolutions, Inc. ("NPS").

Mikart and NPS entered into a groundbreaking collaboration agreement aimed at revolutionizing pharmaceutical development through NPS's innovative NanoTransformer™ technology, designed to enhance the solubility of pharmaceutical active ingredients (API).

At this stage of the relationship Mikart and NPS are now prepared to install the NanoTransformer™ capability at its Atlanta facility. This advancement marks a pivotal moment in our ability to offer comprehensive solutions to our clients in overcoming solubility challenges and accelerating the development of vital pharmaceutical products.

The addition of the NanoTransformer™ technology to Mikart's portfolio underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation in the pharmaceutical industry. By harnessing the power of nanotechnology, we are empowering our clients to bring novel treatments to market more efficiently and effectively than ever before.

The integration of NPS's NanoTransformer™ technology into our manufacturing capabilities allows us to offer our clients enabling technologies to address bioavailability issues with their compounds," said Michael Kallelis, CEO of Mikart. "This partnership signifies our commitment to innovation and underscores our dedication to providing our clients with the most advanced solutions to drive their success."

Kay Olmstead, PhD/MBA, Chief Executive Officer at NPS, added, "Nano PharmaSolutions is excited for this milestone which will provide the market with GMP manufacturing capabilities for the clinical development of nanomedicines, using our NanoTransformer™ technology at Mikart's facility."

With the NanoTransformer™ technology now available at Mikart, we are poised to continue our journey of excellence in contract development and manufacturing, delivering high-quality products that positively impact global healthcare.

About Mikart

Mikart, LLC is a privately-owned contract development and manufacturing organization founded in 1975. Through various technologies, including combination products, oral solutions, and suspensions, Mikart focuses on small molecules, potent compounds, oral solids, non-sterile liquids, and suspensions. Through a full range of formulation, analytical, and manufacturing services, Mikart provides pharmaceutical companies with a complete and seamless development solution that minimizes the time to market through clinical trials and commercial launches.

