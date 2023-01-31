Mikart invests in new liquids and suspensions suite to enhance liquid oral drug product development and manufacturing capabilities of complex formulations

Michael Kallelis, Chief Executive Officer at Mikart, added, "The new capabilities enhance our support of early to late-stage formulation development, enabling clients to quickly scale-up to GMP manufacture of clinical trial materials. This added capability will expedite the development process and further differentiate Mikart's CDMO services in the small molecule space."

Gus LaBella, Director of Formulation Development, commented, "Manufacturing suspensions can be quite difficult on a large scale. Mikart has performed extensive testing in this suite and the adjacent packaging area to ensure product quality is maintained from start to finish."

"We continue to see strong demand for liquid and suspension products across several indications," commented Nazar Elkarim, PhD Vice President of Product Development Services at Mikart. "These investments will enable us to expand our capabilities, and offer greater agility for our customers."

Mikart, LLC is a privately held contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) founded in 1975. Mikart focuses on small molecules, potent compounds, solid oral, combination products, suspensions, liquids, and serialized packaging services.

