Mike Cromwell of Netrio Honored as a 2026 CRN® Channel Chief

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrio, a global managed service provider (MSP) helping mid-market enterprises modernize and secure their IT environments, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has selected Mike Cromwell, Chief Revenue Officer, for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

As Chief Revenue Officer at Netrio, Mike Cromwell oversees all aspects of revenue growth, including global sales strategy, go-to-market execution, partner enablement, and customer success. With more than 29 years of experience in technology, sales, and marketing, Cromwell has built a reputation as a results-driven leader with a strong track record of accelerating growth and building high-performing teams.

Over the past year, Cromwell has led the evolution of Netrio's channel strategy, expanding strategic alliances, driving double-digit channel growth, and helping guide the company through multiple acquisitions. He has been instrumental in strengthening partner enablement programs, aligning go-to-market efforts, and positioning Netrio as a preferred partner for mid-market MSPs and channel organizations.

"Mike is a true channel leader who understands that long-term success comes from building and maintaining excellent relationships with the right partners in the right markets," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Netrio. "His expertise has been instrumental in developing and strengthening our channel ecosystem, accelerating growth, and ensuring our partners are well equipped to utilize our skills, technology, and expertise to deliver exceptional outcomes for their customers."

A longtime channel advocate, Cromwell's philosophy centers on trust, transparency, and shared success – focusing on long-term partnerships that prioritize customer outcomes over transactional relationships. Under his leadership, Netrio has expanded its white-label partner program and introduced NetrioNow™, the company's proprietary, human-led, AI-powered service delivery platform, giving partners new ways to deliver differentiated value to their customers.

"I'm honored to be recognized by CRN as a Channel Chief and to be included among so many leaders who are committed to advancing the channel," said Mike Cromwell, Chief Revenue Officer of Netrio. "At Netrio, our partners play an important role in how we grow, innovate, and deliver value to customers. We're deeply committed to building long-term, high-trust partnerships and giving our partners the people, platforms, and support system that they need to grow."

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

"Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

About Netrio

Netrio is a full-service IT managed service provider (MSP) changing the way small- to mid-market enterprises think about technology's role in driving innovation, efficiency, and growth. We provide our customers with the skills, experience, tools, infrastructure, and best practices to cost-effectively modernize their operations, capitalize on opportunity, and thrive in today's digital marketplace, while reducing costs and improving operational efficiencies from their technology investments.

Our end-to-end portfolio of services includes managed IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, connectivity and voice, and custom application development. With offices in Minnesota, New York, Texas, Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Pune, India, Netrio supports more than 1,000 customers and maintains 450 employees across the globe. For more information, visit www.netrio.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

