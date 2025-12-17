Netrio Named MSSP of the Year at the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards

Recognized for integrated MDR, 24/7 SOC coverage and AI-driven threat detection that proactively reduces risk for mid-market enterprises

MCKINNEY, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrio today announced it has been named MSSP of the Year at the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards. The winners were announced and celebrated at a red-carpet gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on December 10, 2025.

"Earning this recognition is a testament to the hard work of our employees and partners who deliver the very best, world-class advanced cybersecurity and hands-on support to customers across the U.S. and abroad," said Mike Cromwell, chief revenue officer at Netrio. "Our team combines round-the-clock vigilance with practical guidance so clients can operate confidently, meet compliance requirements and stay ahead of threats."

Presented by MSP Success, the MSP Titans of the Industry Awards honor managed service providers that set the standard for innovation, service excellence and impact. This year's winners – in 31 categories – were selected by a panel of expert judges from leading technology, channel, and media organizations.

Netrio's security portfolio combines managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR), 24/7/365 security operations center (SOC) monitoring, AI- and machine-learning–assisted analytics, and penetration testing – delivered as an integrated security program rather than a collection of point tools. By utilizing the automation and intelligence capabilities of AI and machine learning, combined with a team of experienced cybersecurity analysts, Netrio provides a proactive system of technology and humans working closely together to detect and neutralize threats before they escalate into a major problem.

What truly elevates Netrio's security services is NetrioNow, the company's human-led, AI-powered service delivery platform, giving partners and customers real-time visibility through live dashboards, risk registers and audit trails. The unified portal centralizes IT and security operations, surfaces high-fidelity alerts and progress, and documents actions end-to-end to improve transparency and speed.

To learn more about Netrio and its security offerings, visit www.netrio.com.

About Netrio

Netrio is a full-service IT managed service provider (MSP) changing the way small- to mid-market enterprises think about technology's role in driving innovation, efficiency, and growth. We provide our customers with the skills, experience, tools, infrastructure and best practices to cost-effectively modernize their operations, capitalize on opportunity and thrive in today's digital marketplace, while reducing costs and improving operational efficiencies from their technology investments.

Our end-to-end portfolio of services includes managed IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, connectivity and voice, and custom application development. With offices in Minnesota, New York, Texas and Belfast, Northern Ireland, Netrio supports more than 1,000 customers and maintains 450 employees across the globe. For more information, visit www.netrio.com.

