Netrio Opens a New India Office in the Next Phase of Its Global Expansion

Seasoned service delivery and digital transformation experts tapped to lead the Pune office; Expanded presence increases 24x7x365 support and improves service quality for mid-market enterprises

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrio today announced the opening of a new office in Pune, India, as the next milestone in the company's international expansion. The Pune office will be led by Ritesh Gupta, general manager, India, and Swarup Sinha, senior vice president of delivery, India, who together will build high-performing delivery teams in support of global clients.

"India offers a dynamic, deeply skilled technology talent pool, and opening an office in Pune is an important next step in Netrio's growth and international strategy," said Pete Salamanca, COO of Netrio. "This expansion enables us to deliver even greater value to mid-market enterprises – facilitating a continuous and seamless delivery for clients with global operations while expanding our off-hours 24x7 support."

Netrio currently operates U.S. offices in McKinney, Texas (near Dallas); Buffalo, New York; New York City; and Minneapolis. Through its May 2025 acquisition of Agio, the company added its first international office in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in addition to a remote team of individuals in India that would become a platform to scale its India operations and global delivery model.

Pune was selected for its rich concentration of technology talent, robust infrastructure, and proximity to leading universities and research institutions. The region's strong engineering pipeline, multilingual workforce, and collaborative business climate make it an ideal hub for scaling managed IT and cybersecurity services while maintaining quality, speed, and cost efficiency.

Ritesh Gupta brings 22 years of global leadership experience to Netrio, having delivered high-impact IT services to Fortune 100 companies across managed services, professional services, and AMS/CSM/IMS programs. He has built offshore delivery practices from the ground up and transitioned large programs to scalable offshore models that drive efficiency, quality, and continuous improvement. His domain expertise spans banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, consulting, retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and manufacturing.

Swarup Sinha's diverse experience spans delivery, client partnership, program, and service management, and driving large-scale transformations for clients in the U.S., Europe, and APAC. He is recognized for inspiring high-performing teams, building trusted client relationships, and navigating complex challenges with clarity and accountability. With a strategic mindset, he has helped organizations strengthen delivery operations, elevate client satisfaction, and accelerate growth.

