Mike Hastings Takes Office as 49th President of Emergency Nurses Association

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Hastings, MSN, RN, CEN, took office as president of the Emergency Nurses Association during the organization's 50th Anniversary celebration year, the Year of the Nurse and the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birthday.

Hastings, of Lynwood, Washington, joined ENA in 2004 and has actively been involved in ENA at the local, state and national level. He began his ENA Board of Directors tenure in 2016 as a board member before being elected to secretary/treasurer in 2018 and president-elect in 2019.

Hastings plans to spend 2020 leading ENA's 44,000 members with inspiration. His focus revolves around the power that one nurse can have in making a difference whether it be for patients, colleagues, advocacy efforts or societal change.

"Serving as ENA president is the opportunity of a lifetime and I can't wait to represent our organization and its passionate members as we look to overcome challenges, provide valuable education, advocacy and resources, and prepare the next generation of emergency nurses," said Hastings. "I will bring an encouraging mindset to emergency nurses in 2020 to ensure they understand the power of one and that they know they can make a difference."

Although his career has spanned various settings, Hastings currently serves as a clinical manager for Swedish Edmonds Emergency Department in Edmonds, Washington. Since 2004, he has worked rural and urban pre-hospital, led research and quality for the University of Kansas Hospital Emergency Department and served as trauma program manager at Dell Children's Medical Centers in Austin, Texas, and managed a freestanding emergency department in Redmond, Washington.

The 2020 ENA Board of Directors:

President: Mike Hastings, MSN, RN, CEN, of Washington

President-elect: Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, CEN, ACNS-BC, of Indiana

Directors:

Joop Breuer, RN, CEN, CCRN, FAEN, The Netherlands

Kristen Cline, BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CFRN, CTRN, TCRN, of South Dakota

Chris Dellinger, MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN, of West Virginia

Terry M. Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN, of Kentucky

Gordon Gillespie, PhD, DNP, RN, CEN, CNE, CPEN, PHCNS-BC, FAEN, FAAN, of Ohio

Ryan Oglesby, PhD, MHA, RN, CEN, CFRN, NEA-BC, of Florida

Jennifer Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, of Maine

Immediate Past President: Patti Kunz Howard, PhD, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, NE-BC, FAEN, FAAN, of Kentucky

Chief Executive Officer: Nancy MacRae, MS, of Illinois

Emerging Professional Liaison: Mica David, BSN, RN, of Georgia

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 44,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

