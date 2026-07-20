Mike Kortas Assumes Sole Ownership of NEXA Lending as All Litigation with Former Business Partner Mat Grella Comes to a Close

MESA, Ariz., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXA Lending today announced the successful resolution of all litigation between CEO Mike Kortas and former business partner Mat Grella, bringing a multi-year legal matter to a close and establishing Kortas as the sole owner of NEXA Lending.

The agreement resolves all legal matters between the parties, includes a mutual release of claims, and concludes every lawsuit related to the dispute. The financial terms of the settlement remain confidential.

"This has been a long process, and I'm grateful to finally have it behind me," said Mike Kortas, Founder and CEO of NEXA Lending. "With this matter resolved, my focus is exactly where it's always been our loan officers, our employees, and the future of NEXA. I wish Mat the best in whatever comes next, and I'm excited to turn the page and continue building the company for the people who count on us every day."

The resolution marks the beginning of NEXA's next chapter under unified ownership. Throughout the legal proceedings, the company continued to grow from approximately 2,300 loan officers to nearly 3,700 nationwide while expanding its technology, operations, and support for independent mortgage professionals.

"NEXA and I are extremely happy with the outcome," Kortas said. "We didn't skip a beat throughout this process. Our focus has always been on making loan officers better, growing the company, and continuing to build for the future. Now that this chapter is behind us, we're excited to devote all of our energy to innovation, opportunity, and helping our loan officers succeed."

With the legal matters resolved, Kortas is accelerating its focus on strategic growth through continued investments in technology, education, recruiting, lead aggregation, and servicing for all of his loan officers. He remains committed to equipping independent mortgage professionals with the tools, resources, and support they need to grow their businesses and better serve homebuyers across the country.

As NEXA moves forward under sole ownership, the company remains focused on what has always driven its success: empowering loan officers, investing in innovation, and building for the future.

About NEXA Lending

NEXA Lending is the nation's largest independent mortgage brokerage, providing loan officers with industry-leading technology, operational support, competitive lending solutions, and an entrepreneurial platform designed to help mortgage professionals grow their businesses while delivering exceptional service to homebuyers nationwide.

SOURCE NEXA Lending