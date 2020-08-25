Mike Mihaylov Nominated as Ernst Young Entrepreneur 2020 Award Finalist

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Mike Mihaylov, owner of Montway Auto Transport, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Midwest Award finalist. Now in its 34th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world. Mike Mihaylov was selected as one of 22 finalists from a competitive pool of nominations by a panel of independent judges.

Logo for the EY 2020 Entrepreneur Of The Year Award Finalist Announcements

Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event in early October and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

"I am humbled for the opportunity that EY is giving me to be part of their unique program to recognize and support young people and entrepreneurs in their efforts to build a better world. I'm even more grateful to the entire Montway team who believed in my vision. Together we've been able to make a positive and impactful change in the automotive logistics world. The American Dream is alive and together we are stronger," said Mike Mihaylov, owner, Montway Auto Transport.

Montway is an auto transport company providing door-to-door vehicle shipping and has long been regarded as the top technological innovator in the vehicle relocation sector. Customers can receive instant customized quotes online through its unique car shipping rate calculator website. Montway has created the industry's first auto transport portal to service enterprise partners. The portal is integrated directly with the leading moving and relocation companies, dealers, and car manufacturers nationwide, who count on Montway to service their customers.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation.

Media Contact

Yvonne Carman

224-300-5351

[email protected]

Related Images

ey-2020-entrepreneur-of-the-year.png

EY 2020 Entrepreneur Of The Year Award Finalist

Logo for the EY 2020 Entrepreneur Of The Year Award Finalist Announcements

Related Links

Montway Auto Transport History

Montway Auto Transport Vision and Mission

SOURCE Montway Auto Transport