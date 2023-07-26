Mike Miller joins Five Star Franchising as Vice President of Franchise Development

The experienced industry executive will lead development strategy for fast-growing Five Star brands Bio-One®, 1-800-Packouts® and 1-800-Textiles®

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising , an innovative, growing platform of home service brands, named Mike Miller vice president of franchise development. Miller will help lead franchise development efforts for the Five Star brands Bio-One®, 1-800-Packouts® and 1-800-Textiles®.

"Mike has a proven track record of helping great franchise systems drive growth," said J. Andrew Mengason, chief growth officer for Five Star Franchising. "His passion and experience will help our brands expand in high-demand areas and empower success."

Miller brings 15 years of franchise development management and leadership experience to his new role. During his career, he has specialized in new franchise placements, resales and conversions in the printing, marketing and graphics industry, with a focus on long, complex sales cycles.

"The franchise industry is based on opportunity," Miller said. "I'm excited to join Five Star and its mission to empower and inspire franchise owners to succeed. It's a privilege to lead the teams at Bio-One, 1-800-Packouts and 1-800-Textiles. These fast-growing brands provide accessible, recession-resistant pathways to success for a wide range of potential owners and drive growth for the entire Five Star platform."

As vice president of franchise development, Miller is responsible for developing and executing successful growth strategies for these three Five Star Franchising brands:

Bio-One , the premier decontamination and biohazard cleanup service, delivers safe and comprehensive remediation services for a range of complex or sensitive situations with discretion, care, and compassion. Bio-One has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing and most successful franchises in the country by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and the Inc. 5000.

, the premier decontamination and biohazard cleanup service, delivers safe and comprehensive remediation services for a range of complex or sensitive situations with discretion, care, and compassion. Bio-One has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing and most successful franchises in the country by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and the Inc. 5000. 1-800-Packouts , the leader in property contents restoration, delivers expert inventory management, packing, cleaning, and climate-controlled storage services for homes and businesses during stressful times. Trusted by property owners and the largest insurance carriers to secure and protect valuable possessions when disasters happen, 1-800-Packouts is expanding rapidly to meet the growing demand for contents restoration services across North America .

, the leader in property contents restoration, delivers expert inventory management, packing, cleaning, and climate-controlled storage services for homes and businesses during stressful times. Trusted by property owners and the largest insurance carriers to secure and protect valuable possessions when disasters happen, 1-800-Packouts is expanding rapidly to meet the growing demand for contents restoration services across . 1-800-Textiles is a fast-emerging provider of rapid and reliable textile and soft goods restoration services for homes and businesses affected by fire, water damage, mold or other catastrophic events. With 24/7 rapid response, cutting-edge cleaning technologies, and private storage and delivery, 1-800-Textiles expedites the restoration process and reduces replacement costs while providing peace of mind for policyholders. 1-800-Textiles was named to Entrepreneur's 2023 list of the fastest-growing franchises in the United States and Canada .

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit http://fivestarfranchising.com/ .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of seven home service brands with more than 800 franchises collectively, across North America. The company empowers franchise partners' success with industry-leading tools and support while maximizing profitable growth for their franchise owners. Five Star Franchising's brands include Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, 1-800-Packouts, 1-800-Textiles, and Mosquito Shield as well as ProNexis, a leader in growth and customer experience solutions for home services franchises. Five Star's commitment to its core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are top performers in technology, marketing, operations, local market success, and people. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

