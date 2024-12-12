Mike Morse Law Firm Chooses Keeper Security to Safeguard its Sensitive Legal Data

Mike Morse Law Firm leverages Keeper's enterprise-grade platform to modernize workflows, enhance efficiency and protect sensitive client data

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today announces the release of a new case study in partnership with the Mike Morse Law Firm . This case study highlights how the firm leverages Keeper® to address critical cybersecurity challenges and protective sensitive client information.

In an industry often slow to adopt emerging technologies, Mike Morse Law Firm demonstrates how legal organizations can modernize and secure their operations. The case study video, Keeper Security + Mike Morse Law Firm , features testimonials from the firm's Chief Information Officer John Georgatos and IT Manager Tashi Genden, emphasizing Keeper's measurable impact on security, productivity and efficiency.

"As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, it's essential for the legal industry to adopt enterprise-grade solutions that not only protect sensitive client data but also simplify day-to-day security operations," said James Scobey, Chief Information Security Officer, Keeper Security. "Keeper allows firms like Mike Morse Law Firm to stay ahead of emerging threats while focusing on what truly matters – serving their clients with confidence."

"At Mike Morse Law Firm, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the legal industry by embracing advanced cybersecurity solutions," said Georgatos. "Keeper Security helps us modernize our workflows while giving us the peace of mind that our client data is protected at the highest standards. It's exciting to be part of this transformation—changing the perception of what a law firm can achieve with technology."

To achieve compliance and maintain data security, while promoting a more efficient workflow, the firm relies on the following key features of Keeper's platform, including:

Seamless integration with Single-Sign-On (SSO) providers

Intuitive browser extensions for password autofill

Streamlined onboarding and offboarding processes

Secure shared folder management for enhanced collaboration

Watch the Case Study Video

Discover how Mike Morse Law Firm employs Keeper to protect client data, optimize operations and lead the way in legal cybersecurity: https://keepersecurity.com/resources/mike-morse-law-firm-case-study

Keeper is the leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) software for organizations of all sizes and across all industries. Every organization needs to secure its passwords, credentials, secrets and connections to reduce the risk of cyber attacks and defend against internal and external threat vectors. Keeper's cloud PAM solution delivers enterprise-grade password, secrets and privileged connection management in one unified platform. All of Keeper's solutions are built on zero-trust and zero-knowledge architecture, offering advanced encryption and user-friendly functionality. As a trusted partner for thousands of organizations globally, Keeper empowers businesses to defend against modern cyber threats while simplifying IT management and regulatory compliance. This partnership sets a new standard for data protection in the legal sector, demonstrating how law firms can harness enterprise-grade cybersecurity for a more secure and innovative legal industry.

For more information, watch the video or contact Keeper Security to learn how your business can benefit from its advanced solutions.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organizations globally. Keeper's intuitive solutions are built with end-to-end encryption to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our zero-trust privileged access management platform deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations, Keeper is the leader for password, passkey and secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Learn how our zero-trust and zero-knowledge solutions defend against cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com .

Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com

Follow Keeper: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn X YouTube TikTok

Media Contact

Katherine Benfield

Lumina for Keeper Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Keeper Security