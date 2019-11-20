Mike Morse Law Firm Launches New Podcast: Open Mike

The host, attorney Mike Morse , is a groundbreaking leader in Michigan's legal community who has over 25 years of experience in the courtroom and is also a highly-successful entrepreneur, having founded the largest personal injury law firm in Michigan. Co-host Kevin Dietz is a native Detroiter and award-winning investigative reporter who has worked in Detroit for the past 30 years. Join Mike and Kevin every Tuesday and Thursday as they interview intriguing guests and discuss legal topics listeners need to know about. Upcoming guests on the podcast include:

"I'm beyond excited to be launching this new platform where I'll be able to share and discuss everything happening today in Detroit and the law," said Mike Morse. "I wanted a forum to speak the truth and nothing on the Open Mike podcast is out of bounds. I'm going to tell you the truth and things others won't."

Open Mike debuted on November 18, 2019 with the release of five new episodes that featured Mike's mom, Susan Morse, and two senior attorneys at Mike Morse Law Firm. They discussed the recent changes to Michigan's no-fault law, the facts about contingency fees, Carl Collins' legal situation. Mike and Sue also take an emotional trip down memory lane.

"I think people are going to find out a lot more about the law than they ever knew because you are pulling the screen back and getting a look behind the curtain," said Kevin Dietz. "It's suddenly not so scary. There are real people here trying to get the right results for their clients."

Fans of the podcast can contact Mike via email at podcast@855mikewins.com or send a text message to 833-TXT-MIKE to provide feedback, ask questions they would like to have answered, or become a guest on the show. Mike is also available for interviews or to be a guest on other podcasts.

Open Mike is available via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, or you can watch the podcast on YouTube.

About Mike Morse Law Firm

Since 1995, the Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian and motorcycle accidents as well as Social Security disability claims. They are experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act. Since opening their doors in 1995, the firm has won over one billion dollars for its clients. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases throughout the state of Michigan, with a main office in Southfield. To learn more, call (248) 350-9050 or visit www.855mikewins.com.

